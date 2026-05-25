Jujutsu Kaisen, Gachiakuta Manga Rank on NYT May Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

The New York Times'

The 29th volume of'sranked at #6 onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early May.

The manga on this month's list include:

#6 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 29

's volume 29 #9 — Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta volume 1

's volume 1 #10 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1

's volume 1 #11 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28

's volume 28 #15 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26

The KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie in Comics adaptation comic book ranked at #4.

The 20th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #2 in April. The 29th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #4, the 111th volume of One Piece at #5, and the 24th volume of Dragon Ball Super at #6. Additionally, the first volume of Gachiakuta ranked at #8, the first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #9, the 6th volume of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7 — Steel Ball Run at #13, and the 28th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #14 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list