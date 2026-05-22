The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in October

New season features mostly returning staff at new studio

A new website opened on Friday to announce the television anime based on Nana Mikoshiba 's The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ( Hyōken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu - Sekai Saikyō no Majutsushi de Aru Shōnen wa, Majutsu Gakuin ga Nyūgaku Suru ) light novel series is getting a second season that will debut in October.

Image via The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World anime's website ©御子柴奈々・講談社／「冰剣の魔術師が世界を統べるⅡ」製作委員会

The website also revealed the main staff and cast.

Masahiro Takata is returning to direct the anime, and is also returning to write and oversee the series scripts, and serve as sound director. Zero-G is now animating the series ( Cloud Hearts animated the first season). Other scriptwriters include Tomoko Shinozuka (returning from the first season) and Takahito Ōnishi ( Whisper Me a Love Song , My Happy Marriage ). Mariko Kawamoto ( Magica Wars ) is the new character designer, replacing Makoto Shimojima .

The returning cast includes:

Junya Enoki as Ray White

as Ray White Iori Saeki as Amelia Ros

as Amelia Ros Akira Sekine as Ariane Olgren

The first season of the television anime premiered in January 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Mikoshiba's original story launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. The light novel series debuted in July 2020, with illustrations by Riko Korie . Kodansha publishes the light novels in print in Japan.

Norihito Sasaki 's manga adaptation launched on Magazine Pocket in June 2020, and ended in January 2024. The manga's 16th and final volume shipped in April 2024.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The Arnold Academy of Magic is a school for the elite...and Ray White is just your ordinary guy. In fact, he doesn't seem particularly skilled with magic at all, and is a bit of a klutz. Which is why he has nothing to do with the rumor that one of the great magicians, the Iceblade Sorcerer, is a member of the incoming class...right?