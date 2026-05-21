Inti Creates Announces Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger iX 3 Game

Inti Creates announced at the Bit Summit event on Friday it is developing the Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger iX 3 game for Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam with a planned release in 2027.

English version



Japanese version



Inti Creates describes the game:

The third entry in the high-flying 2D action series, Luminous Avenger iX 3 sees Copen back in his home world facing a new threat.

A mysterious girl appears before him, bringing warnings of otherworldly invaders known as “iX Bearers.” Featuring the same classic 2D action as the previous games, iX 3 ups the intensity with a new weapon: the twin energy swords, “Divide Edge.”

iX 3 also brings unprecedented levels of character customization with the “Code Customizer” system, allowing you to build up Copen's strengths as you see fit, provided you can manipulate the system to your benefit!

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam in 2027!

A demo for the Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection game is available at Bit Summit this weekend.

Inti Creates ' Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection , which includes the first two Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX ( Shiroki Kōtetsu no X: The Out of Gunvolt ) games, will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on July 9. It includes all DLC and balance updates.

The original Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX game launched for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in September 2019. The Xbox One version was slated to launch on the same day, but it was delayed to December 2019 due to a game crashing bug.

The Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 sequel game launched for Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2022.

Inti Creates released Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced — a collection of polished and updated versions of its Azure Striker Gunvolt , Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 , and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 games — in July 2025 for the PS5 and Switch. A Switch 2 version with a new story mode is slated for this year.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS. Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for 3DS in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 launched for Nintendo Switch in July 2022, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in August 2022, and PC via Steam in October 2022.

Source: Bit Summit stage presentation