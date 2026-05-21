FuRyu Announces Anomalith Survival Horror Game

FuRyu revealed during the Six One Indie showcase on Friday it will publish ANOMALITH , an anomaly horror survival action game. The company will release the game for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam on October 29. Winning Entertainment Group (formerly Natsume Atari) is developing the game.

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The company describes the game:

The year 19**; Spatial anomalies known as “Otherworlds” have appeared without warning. The government's “Danger Zone Countermeasures Office” has been unsuccessful in repelling the threat and determining its origin. Players take control of investigator Reona Minazuki, who has been awakened from a 10-year slumber inside an anomaly known as the “Sarcophogus” and acquired a keen sensitivity to the Otherworlds. Working alongside her colleagues and commanding officers, Reona strives not only to protect humanity but help a dear friend.

FuRyu announced during the Indie Live Expo showcase in April it is developing the CRYMELIGHT game as the latest installment in its CRY series of "dark bishōjo action" game series.

Source: Press release