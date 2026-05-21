SkySet Entertainment to Stream, Produce English Dub for Go Forward Anime Series

2003 anime, 2004 sequel to stream in late summer 2026

Image courtesy of SkySet Entertainment © 2003 Kira / Shueisha・Yomiuri TV・YUMETA CO., LTD.

Licensing and dubbing studio SkySet Entertainment announced on Thursday it will stream the Go Forward ( Massugu ni Ikō ) television anime and the sequel series Massugu ni Ikō: Melon Pan-hen , and will produce an English dub in late summer 2026. The two series will also be available with Japanese audio with English subtitles.

The anime's English dub stars:

The company will announce additional cast at a later date.

The English dub staff include:

ADR Director : Phebe Fabacher

: ADR Engineer: Hayden Davis

Engineer: Script Adaptors: Betty BAT , Hayden Davis , Phebe Fabacher , and KyLeigh Zimmerer .

, , , and . Talent Coordinator: Rei June

SkySet Entertainment describes the anime's story:

Adapted from the manga originally released by Kira in 1991, Go Forward centers around Mametaro, an adventurous mixed-breed dog. He loves his owner, Ikuko, and his girlfriend, Hanako, more than anything! However, he just can't bring himself to like Ikuko's boyfriend, Akiyoshi, and often feels the need to protect her from him. Go Forward is a spirited look at the everyday adventures of an ordinary dog, one you might find anywhere!

SkySet Entertainment will stream the anime on its website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia. The stream on SkySet will also include English cast commentary and cast interviews.

The two series will also stream on other streaming platforms following their release on SkySet.

Kira launched the Massugu ni Ikō manga in Shueisha 's The Margaret magazine in 1991. Since 2002, the manga has serialized in Shueisha 's Chorus magazine, where Kira publishes new chapters in an irregular serialization. Shueisha has published 26 compiled book volumes for the manga.

The television anime adaptation premiered in 2003 and aired for four episodes. The five-episode Massugu ni Ikō: Melon Pan-hen sequel aired in 2004.

Kira launched a "successor" manga titled OH MY DOG! Massugu ni Ikō ~Kiki no Baai~ in Shueisha 's office YOU magazine in January 2021. Shueisha shipped the compiled book volume in June 2021.

Source: Press release