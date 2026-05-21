How would you rate episode 8 of

Always a Catch! ?

©ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会

Maybe it's because I just read a Korean novel with a truly reprehensible “romantic” interest, but I'm struck by just how sweet and kind Prince Renato is. Everything about his actions since he fell for Mimi (some of that corporal cuddling aside) is a demonstration of how much he loves her – not only does he come running when he hears there's trouble, but he takes the time to make sure that they can spend some quality time together on the way home. He learned Number 38 to show that he cares about the things that are important to him, even though, as a prince, he'd always be surrounded by people who would protect him. (Let's call last week the exception that proves the rule.) And just when it looks like he can't possibly be any nicer, he pulls her aside and makes triple sure that she knows what she's getting into.

Mimi isn't stupid, of course. She's well aware that being the crown princess is going to put her in the sights of some of society's worst actors. They're not going to be happy that Renato is marrying some nobody from a backwoods kingdom instead of Aida. They're not going to like that the new crown princess isn't particularly ladylike by a very narrow definition of the term. They're going to try and exploit every little crack they think her armor might have, and they're going to do it relentlessly. And while none of that will be fun for Mimi (assuming she notices; she's not stupid, but she does view the world in her own special way), it will be even less fun for Renato. Much in the same way Mimi hated seeing him be attacked in Navarro, it will hurt Renato to see and hear people being cruel to his beloved. He can't let her go through with the marriage unless he knows that she fully understands what she's getting into, and while I mostly doubt that he'd abdicate in favor of his brother if Mimi didn't want any part of royal business, I also think he'd seriously consider it. Mimi means that much to him.

It's a good thing this show has such a warm heart and a good sense of humor, because they help make up for some of its other deficiencies, which this week all fall under the heading of “animation.” I can't be the only person who noticed the unholy weirdness of Mimi's hair ornament hovering on top of her bangs while her head moved, right? It was like a sticker someone just slapped onto the animation that existed on its own, unmoving plane. I'm also fairly certain that she and Renato kept biting the same piece of squid off over and over again without it going away, like how my toothless dog gums grass. And what was on that yellow skewer Mimi was holding? I think I saw apple slices, but what was the rest of it? Was it all fruit? Meat? A combination of the two? I spent way too long pausing and trying to figure it out. It's one thing when the pickup artist's face looks deliberately wonky; the rest of the artistic issues are another thing entirely.

Still, all's well that ends well. Mimi and Renato had an adorable date, Veronica and Hugo got to be together, everyone got to eavesdrop, and Raimondo caught a lot of fish. (A lot of fish.) I'm sure absolutely nothing can go wrong at the ball where Renato will announce his and Mimi's engagement. I mean, they both know the risks, right? What could go wrong?

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