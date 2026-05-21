Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series Moving Begins Production on Season 2

Season 2 continues story of super-powered individuals who have returned to everyday life

The webtoon-based live-action series Moving is officially embarking on its next chapter. On Monday, production began on Moving season 2 with the release of a script reading video.

Upon the initial release of the first season, the series became the most-watched Korean original on Hulu in the United States during its first week, while also topping viewership charts across Asia-Pacific on Disney+ .

Season 2 continues the story of super-powered individuals who have returned to everyday life after the “Jungwon High School incident,” only to face new threats. Original creator Kang-full is returning to write the script following his work on the first season.

The returning cast includes Seung-ryong Ryu, Hyo-joo Han , In-sung Cho, Tae-hyun Cha, Seung-beom Ryu, Yoon-jung Go, Do-hoon Kim, Sung-kyun Kim, Dal-gi Shim, Sung-keun Moon, Jong-soo Kim, Byung-eun Park, Shin-rok Kim, Ho-jung Lee, Gwang-jae Park, Guk-hee Kim, Hee-won Kim, Jae-hwi Shin, and Han-sol Park.

New additions to the ensemble include Gyu-bin Won, Kyung-gu Sol, Hee-jun Lee, Hye-young Ryu, Yoon-seo Roh, Sung-kyu Kim, Geon-woo Kim, and Yoon-ji Choi, further expanding the series' scope and character dynamics.

The series' release date has not yet been confirmed.

Moving is based on the webtoon by Kang-full and follows students with hidden superpowers and their parents, who carry secrets from the past, as they confront large-scale threats across generations. The first season, released in 2023, starred Seung-ryong Ryu, Hyo-joo Han , In-sung Jo, and Tae-hyun Cha, and helped establish Disney+ 's Korean original drama lineup.

Fans can read the official English version of the original webtoon on Tapas.

The first season of the live-action series is available on Disney+ and Hulu .

Source: TV Report (Hae-in Kang)