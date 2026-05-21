Disney+ Sets June 1 Debut, Drops Main Trailer for Live-Action Webtoon-Based Series Doctor on the Edge

New trailer highlights chaotic reality behind island's seemingly peaceful façade

The live-action webtoon-based series Doctor on the Edge, formerly known as Endurance Doctor, has locked in its premiere date and unveiled its main trailer, signaling the start of a new medical romance set on a remote island.

The live-action series will debut on June 1, including in the U.S. as a Hulu original.

Based on the Kakao Page webtoon Endurance Doctor, the series follows public health doctor Ji-ui Do (Jae-wook Lee) and mysterious nurse Ha-ri Yuk (Ye-eun Shin), who are assigned to the notorious island of Pyeondongdo. As they navigate constant emergencies in an isolated clinic, the two grow closer while learning what it truly means to save lives.

The newly released trailer highlights the chaotic reality behind the island's seemingly peaceful façade, where the clinic operates under constant emergency conditions. It also teases the emotional bond forming between the leads, as Ha-ri encourages Ji-ui to push beyond his limits in order to help patients in need.

Endurance Doctor is a dark comedy medical drama about a plastic surgeon forced to work as a public health doctor on a remote island called Pyeondongdo — a place so tough and isolated that everyone else avoids it like the plague. Over one grueling year, he endures bizarre patients, local drama, and personal breakdowns.

The webtoon is not currently available in English.

Source: Star Daily News (Kyu-joon Hwang)