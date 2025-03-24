Medical Comedy Webtoon Endurance Doctor Gets Live-Action Adaptation

The series will depict the struggle of a doctor on a remote island.

Image via Kakao Page Website © Kakao Entertianment

Jonbuh Doctor

Korean entertainment media OSEN revealed that Kim Tae-pung's) webtoon is getting a live-action adaptation.

Actor Jaewook Lee will take on his first-ever doctor role as the lead, Ji-ui Do, the plastic surgeon struggling to survive island life. Myung-woo Lee (The Fiery Priest) is directing the series, which is based on a webtoon of the same name serialized on Kakao Webtoon.

Endurance Doctor is a dark comedy medical drama about a plastic surgeon forced to work as a public health doctor on a remote island called Pyeondongdo—a place so tough and isolated that everyone else avoids it like the plague. Over one grueling year, he endures bizarre patients, local drama, and personal breakdowns.

The webtoon is not available in English



Source: OSEN (Soo-jeong Huh)