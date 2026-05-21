Kamentotsu's The Creepy and Freaky Manga Ends

Image via Amazon Japan © Kamentotsu, Shueisha

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform announced in the 49th chapter of Kamentotsu 's The Creepy and Freaky ( Kowaiya-san ) manga on Wednesday that the series will end in the next chapter on May 27.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Step into " The Creepy and Freaky ," where fear is our commodity. Take your time, shop around, and immerse yourself in these tales of terror for as long as you please.

Kamentotsu launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform in March 2025. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume on March 4 and will ship the fourth volume on June 4.

Kamentotsu ended the Morris: Tsuno ga Haeta Neko no Bōken (Morris ~The Cat With the Fancy Horns' Adventure~) manga in October 2022.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in February 2021.

Kamentotsu began serializing the Baby Bear's Bakery ( Koguma no Cake-ya-san ) manga on their Twitter account in November 2017, and it also began serializing on the Netlab website in December 2017. Shogakukan started releasing the manga in print in 2018, and the sixth compiled book volume shipped in October 2021. Manga publisher Denpa licensed the manga in English.

Source: Shonen Jump+

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