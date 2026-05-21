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North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 17-23

posted on by Alex Mateo
Scarlet, MAOYU anime; Magical Karina, Shinjuku 69 Heaven manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
MAOYU BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 May 19
Naruto Shippūden Set 10 BDCite Viz Media US$44.98 May 19
Scarlet BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sony Pictures US$24.96 May 19
Scarlet SteelBook 4K UHDPlease Sony Pictures US$44.99 May 19

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction Graphic Novel (GN) 18Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 19
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 10Cite Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 19
Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$14.99 May 19
Blue Lock GN 30Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 19
A Cat Is a Cat in Any Life GNPlease Square Enix Manga US$19.99 May 19
Centuria GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 19
Choking on Love GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 19
Choujin X GN 12Please Viz Media US$16.99 May 19
The Death Mage GN 9Please One Peace Books US$12.95 May 19
The Demon King is Way Too Overprotective! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 19
Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 May 19
DRAGON CIRCUS GN 0Please Vertical US$13.9959 May 19
Hirayasumi GN 9Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 19
Hope You're Happy, Lemon GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 19
How I Met My Soulmate GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 19
Hunter X Hunter Omnibus GN 6Please Viz Media US$16.99 May 19
Just Like Mona Lisa GNs 9-10Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 each May 19
Kingdom GN 7Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 19
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 6Please Viz Media US$13.99 May 19
Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 19
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 19
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 19
Magical Karina GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 19
Mujina Into the Deep GN 4Please Viz Media US$16.99 May 19
My Kitten is a Picky Eater GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 19
Nagi & Hayasaki GNPlease Tokyopop US$14.99 May 19
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 19
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 19
One-Punch Man GN 33Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 19
Otaku Elf GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 19
The Otaku Love Connection GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 19
Our Dining Table: Seconds, Please! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 19
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 19
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 May 19
PINK GNPlease Vertical US$16.95 May 19
The Princess I Loved in My Past Life is Now a Middle-Aged Dad GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 19
A Reincarnated Carrier’s Strategy for Another World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 19
SANDA GN 3Please Titan US$12.99 May 19
Scavengers Another Sky GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 May 19
Senpai is an Otokonoko: My Crossdressing Classmate GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 May 19
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 19
Shinjuku 69 Heaven GN 1Please Tokyopop US$13.99 May 19
Tank Chair GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 19
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 19
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition GN 4Please Vertical US$13.95 May 19
A Yuri Love Story That Begins with Getting Dumped in a Dream GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 19

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 19
Beneath the Falling Camellia Blooms GN 1Cite Tokyopop US$9.99 May 19
Beware the Villainess! GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Tokyopop US$9.99 May 19
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 19
A Cat Is a Cat in Any Life GNPlease Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 19
Centuria GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 19
Choking on Love GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Choujin X GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 19
The Death Mage GN 9Please One Peace Books US$9.99 May 19
The Demon King is Way Too Overprotective! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
DRAGON CIRCUS GN 0Please Vertical US$8.99 May 19
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 33Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 19
Gran Familia GN 3Please Titan US$10.99 May 19
Hirayasumi GN 9Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 19
Hope You're Happy, Lemon GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
How I Met My Soulmate GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 19
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 19
Just Like Mona Lisa GNs 9-10Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 each May 19
Killing Line GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 May 19
Kingdom GN 7Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 19
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 6Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 19
Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Magical Karina GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 May 19
Matcha Made in Heaven GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 19
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 19
Mujina Into the Deep GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 19
My Kitten is a Picky Eater GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Nagi & Hayasaki GNPlease Tokyopop US$9.99 May 19
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 19
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
One-Punch Man GN 33Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 19
Otaku Elf GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
The Otaku Love Connection GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 May 19
Our Dining Table: Seconds, Please! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 19
PINK GNPlease Vertical US$13.99 May 19
The Princess I Loved in My Past Life is Now a Middle-Aged Dad GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
A Reincarnated Carrier’s Strategy for Another World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
SANDA GN 3Please Titan US$8.99 May 19
Scavengers Another Sky GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 May 19
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Shinjuku 69 Heaven GN 1Please Tokyopop US$7.99 May 19
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition GN 4Please Vertical US$10.99 May 19
A Yuri Love Story That Begins with Getting Dumped in a Dream GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. Novel 16Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 May 19
Venus Mission: I Was an Assassin-for-Hire Who Died, Now I’m Hunting Heroes in Another World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 May 19

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Fearsome Witch Teaches in Another World Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 22
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 19Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 21
In Another World with Household Spells Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20
Isekai Walking Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 19
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 12 Act 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 22
Miss Medic's Diary at War Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 19
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 21
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 22
The Path of an S-Rank Adventurer: From Deadweight to Weapon Master Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20
The Petty Villain Plays by the Rules: Rewriting This Otome Game with Honest Work! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 22
Revenge of the Soul Eater: Cast Out as a Weakling by My Sword Saint Father Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 18
Royal Spirits Are a Royal Pain! Give Me a Regular Romance Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 27Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 22
Sister Mafioso Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 21
Tearmoon Empire: Short Story Collection Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 20
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 21
Unsung Epics of the Hero's Journey Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 22
When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 21

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 3Please Yen Press US$25.98 May 19
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 4Cite Seven Seas US$24.99 May 21
I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$24.99 May 21
Miss Savage Fang Novel 2Please Yen Press US$25.98 May 19
My Happy Marriage Novel 7Please Yen Press US$25.98 May 19
Orc Eroica Novel 7Please Yen Press US$25.98 May 19

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$69.98 May 21


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 3-9
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