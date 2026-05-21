News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 17-23
posted on by Alex Mateo
Scarlet, MAOYU anime; Magical Karina, Shinjuku 69 Heaven manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|MAOYU BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|May 19
|Naruto Shippūden Set 10 BDCite
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|May 19
|Scarlet BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sony Pictures
|US$24.96
|May 19
|Scarlet SteelBook 4K UHDPlease
|Sony Pictures
|US$44.99
|May 19
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|2.5 Dimensional Seduction Graphic Novel (GN) 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 10Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 19
|Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Blue Lock GN 30Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 19
|A Cat Is a Cat in Any Life GNPlease
|Square Enix Manga
|US$19.99
|May 19
|Centuria GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Choking on Love GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 19
|Choujin X GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|May 19
|The Death Mage GN 9Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|May 19
|The Demon King is Way Too Overprotective! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|May 19
|DRAGON CIRCUS GN 0Please
|Vertical
|US$13.9959
|May 19
|Hirayasumi GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Hope You're Happy, Lemon GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 19
|How I Met My Soulmate GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 19
|Hunter X Hunter Omnibus GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|May 19
|Just Like Mona Lisa GNs 9-10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99 each
|May 19
|Kingdom GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|May 19
|Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 19
|Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Magical Karina GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 19
|Mujina Into the Deep GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|May 19
|My Kitten is a Picky Eater GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 19
|Nagi & Hayasaki GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 19
|No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 19
|One-Punch Man GN 33Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 19
|Otaku Elf GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 19
|The Otaku Love Connection GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 19
|Our Dining Table: Seconds, Please! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 19
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|May 19
|PINK GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$16.95
|May 19
|The Princess I Loved in My Past Life is Now a Middle-Aged Dad GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 19
|A Reincarnated Carrier’s Strategy for Another World GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 19
|SANDA GN 3Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|May 19
|Scavengers Another Sky GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|May 19
|Senpai is an Otokonoko: My Crossdressing Classmate GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|May 19
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 19
|Shinjuku 69 Heaven GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|May 19
|Tank Chair GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 19
|The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 19
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|May 19
|A Yuri Love Story That Begins with Getting Dumped in a Dream GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 19
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 19
|Beneath the Falling Camellia Blooms GN 1Cite
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Beware the Villainess! GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|May 19
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 19
|A Cat Is a Cat in Any Life GNPlease
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 19
|Centuria GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 19
|Choking on Love GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Choujin X GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 19
|The Death Mage GN 9Please
|One Peace Books
|US$9.99
|May 19
|The Demon King is Way Too Overprotective! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|DRAGON CIRCUS GN 0Please
|Vertical
|US$8.99
|May 19
|Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 33Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 19
|Gran Familia GN 3Please
|Titan
|US$10.99
|May 19
|Hirayasumi GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 19
|Hope You're Happy, Lemon GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|How I Met My Soulmate GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 19
|The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 19
|Just Like Mona Lisa GNs 9-10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99 each
|May 19
|Killing Line GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|May 19
|Kingdom GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 19
|Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 19
|Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Magical Karina GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|May 19
|Matcha Made in Heaven GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 19
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 19
|Mujina Into the Deep GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 19
|My Kitten is a Picky Eater GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Nagi & Hayasaki GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 19
|No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|One-Punch Man GN 33Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 19
|Otaku Elf GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|The Otaku Love Connection GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|May 19
|Our Dining Table: Seconds, Please! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 19
|PINK GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$13.99
|May 19
|The Princess I Loved in My Past Life is Now a Middle-Aged Dad GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|A Reincarnated Carrier’s Strategy for Another World GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|SANDA GN 3Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|May 19
|Scavengers Another Sky GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|May 19
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Shinjuku 69 Heaven GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|May 19
|The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|May 19
|A Yuri Love Story That Begins with Getting Dumped in a Dream GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. Novel 16Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 19
|Venus Mission: I Was an Assassin-for-Hire Who Died, Now I’m Hunting Heroes in Another World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 19
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Fearsome Witch Teaches in Another World Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 22
|The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 19Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 21
|In Another World with Household Spells Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 20
|Isekai Walking Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 19
|The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 12 Act 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 22
|Miss Medic's Diary at War Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 19
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 21
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 22
|The Path of an S-Rank Adventurer: From Deadweight to Weapon Master Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 20
|The Petty Villain Plays by the Rules: Rewriting This Otome Game with Honest Work! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 22
|Revenge of the Soul Eater: Cast Out as a Weakling by My Sword Saint Father Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 18
|Royal Spirits Are a Royal Pain! Give Me a Regular Romance Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 20
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 27Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 22
|Sister Mafioso Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 21
|Tearmoon Empire: Short Story Collection Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 20
|The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 21
|Unsung Epics of the Hero's Journey Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 22
|When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 21
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|May 19
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 21
|I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 21
|Miss Savage Fang Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|May 19
|My Happy Marriage Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|May 19
|Orc Eroica Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|May 19
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$69.98
|May 21
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.