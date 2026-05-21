Hirohisa Satō's Mother Parasite Manga Enters Last Arc in 18th Volume

18th volume ships this September

Image via Amazon © Hirohisa Satō, Coamix

The 17th compiled book volume of Hirohisa Satō 's Mother Parasite manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will enter its final arc in the next volume, which will ship this September.

Comikey is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

On the surface, Ryota Miki, a middle schooler, seems to get along with his adoptivemother. But behind the scenes, she's terrified of her son's every move, and for goodreason—he's secretly keeping track of her every mistake. Meanwhile, his classmate KaoruKasai is fed up with his helicopter mom, believing that she's the reason for his bullying. Oneday, Ryota saves Kaoru, and a troublesome friendship is born. Read this psycho-suspenseabout a boy obsessed with finding the perfect mother!

Satō launched the manga in Coamix 's Comic Zenon website in June 2020. Aside from Comikey , Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website also publishes the manga in English.

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki (now Omoi ) publishes Satō's Suzuki Just Wants a Quiet Life ( Suzuki-san wa Tada Shizuka ni Kurashitai ) manga in English. Comikey and MangaHot both publish Satō's Shigahime manga in English.