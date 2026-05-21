Norainu to Tenshi-chan Manga Goes on Hiatus, Moves to Yanmaga Web

Manga launched in June 2025

Image via Amazon © Naru Narumi, Kodansha

The June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Naru Narumi 's Norainu to Tenshi-chan (Stray Dog and Angel) manga will go on hiatus, and will move to Kodansha 's YanMaga Web service beginning with its 10th chapter. The ninth chapter in the current issue is the final one in the magazine. The magazine's official X/Twitter account will reveal when the manga will resume on YanMaga Web at a later date.

The manga centers on Tōji, a 20 year old guy who becomes well-known after a certain incident, and consequently begins to take part-time jobs that allow him to not stand out and interact with a minimum amount of people. When Tōji helps out a customer in his supermarket job, he makes the acquaintance of a girl named Sakuya in the process. Tōji learns that Sakuya is gifted with an ability called Super Eye, which allows her to have a remarkable memory and recall ability, but she has also had trouble fitting in school. Now, these two people who don't fit in their respective societies wind up living together in the same house.

Narumi launched the manga in Monthly Young Magazine in June 2025. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 20.

Narumi launched the Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ) manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine in 2013, and moved it to the magazine's Storia Dash website after the magazine ceased publication in 2019. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action television series that premiered in 2015, followed by a New Year's Special in January 2016, a New Year's Eve Special in December 2016, and another special in April 2019. The live-action series' second season premiered in 2020.

Narumi launched the Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse ( Watari-kun no xx ga Hōkaisunzen ) manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in August 2014. The manga moved its serialization to Monthly Young Magazine in November 2015. The manga ended September 2023. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2016, and its 16th and final volume in November 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.