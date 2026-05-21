Inti Creates' Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced Game Collection Heads to Switch 2 This Year With New Story Mode

Paid upgrade pack will also be available for those who own Switch version

Inti Creates announced at the Bit Summit event on Friday it will release Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced — a collection of polished and updated versions of its Azure Striker Gunvolt , Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 , and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 games — this year for Nintendo Switch 2. The new version will have a new story mode.

English version



Japanese version



Into Creates describes the Switch 2 edition:

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition adds not only support for high framerate and resolution displays, but a new story mode called “ Azure Striker Gunvolt GX.” Players will control a tag-team duo of Gunvolt and Copen with new weapons and abilities. It also features a new “Inspiration” system, encouraging players to swap between the two heroes at the right time to activate gameplay and score bonuses.

A paid upgrade pack will be available for those who have the Nintendo Switch edition, and the developer is looking into releasing the new story mode as paid DLC for other non-Switch platforms.

A demo of the new story mode is available at the Bit Summit event this weekend.

Inti Creates released the trilogy pack for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in July 2025.

The game collection features "Live Novel" dialog that plays during missions without interrupting gameplay. The collection also has 37 total tracks sung by the "Muses" and full voiceover. ( Gunvolt 1 and 2 will have Japanese voices only.)

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS.

Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for the Nintendo 3DS console in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. An Azure Strker Gunvolt Striker Pack featuring the first game and the sequel launched in Japan in August 2016 and in North America in October 2016.

The two games have since launched for Switch in August 2017, and then for the PlayStation 4 console in April 2020. Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 debuted for PC via Steam in June 2020.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 launched for Nintendo Switch in July 2022 and for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in August 2022. The third game released on PC via Steam in October 2022.

Inti Creates announced an anime adaptation of Azure Striker Gunvolt during a panel at Anime Expo in July 2016. The anime launched on the Nintendo eShop in February 2017.

Source: Bit Summit stage presentation