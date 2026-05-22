The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom Manga Gets TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Friday that a television anime of Tōru Himuka 's The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom manga has been green-lit.

Himuka drew an illustration to celebrate the anime news:

Koichiro Kuroda (episode director on Detective Conan , Yowamushi Pedal New Generation ) is directing the anime at Studio Elle , and Risa Mizuno , under the pen name Aki Mizuki (scripts for Dayan to Tama to Tobi Neko to: Mittsu no Neko no Monogatari , Arknights: Perish in Frost , Sylvanian Families: Mini Story ), is in charge of the series scripts. Akira Ono ( My Awkward Senpai chief animation director) is designing the characters. Hozumi Gōda is directing the sound, and Shiho Terada (several Precure anime, Leviathan: The Last Defense , 2026 Magic Knight Rayearth ) is composing the music with Highway Star producing the music.

The cast includes:

Seven Seas publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The doctor's medicinal bath is at the height of prosperity against illnesses and injuries in the Moon Flower Kingdom. During the crown prince Keiun's regional inspection, a young girl named Koyō successfully completes an astonishing "suture surgery" right in front of Keiun's eyes. Swirling conspiracy, suspicious beliefs, and deep-rooted traditions... Together with encouraging friends, medical doctor Koyō and crown prince Keiun confront various challenges in their country in this Chinese-style imperial medical fantasy.

Himuka began serializing the manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in 2018, and Kadokawa is publishing the 15th volume on May 22. Seven Seas will publish the 13th volume on June 23.

Source: Press release





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