Historie Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 11 Cast Members

The official website for LIDEN FILMS ' television anime of Hitoshi Iwaaki 's Historie manga unveiled on Monday the anime's first promotional video, second teaser visual, and 11 cast members.

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

It was announced earlier that Nobunaga Shimazaki will star in the series as protagonist Eumenes.

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Additional newly announced cast members are:

Ryōta Suzuki as Hieronymous, Eumenes' older brother

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Kazuya Ichijō as Hieronymous (the Elder), Eumenes' father

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Yūko Kaida as Telesilla, Eumenes' mother

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Wataru Takagi as Charon, a slave serving the Hieronymous family

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Satoshi Tsuruoka as Hecateus, a close aide to Hieronymous

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Anri Katsu as Thrax, a slave of the Scythians

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Tsuguo Mogami as Aristotle, a great philosopher representing ancient Greece

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Miki Kariya as Perialla, Eumenes' close friend since childhood

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Seiyū Fujiwara as Nicogenes, Eumenes' friend who attends the same school as him

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Junya Enoki as Tolmides, Eumenes' friend

Image via Historie anime's website ©岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

Image via Historie anime's official website © 岩明均・講談社／「ヒストリエ」製作委員会

The anime will debut in January 2027.

Kodansha 's K MANGA is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

After shocking the world with Parasyte , Hitoshi Iwaaki is back with a series he's been aching to tackle since even before his pro manga debut! A historical epic set in ancient times, Historie tells the story of Eumenes, a young man with quick wits and a vast destiny to fulfill. In time, he'll become a famed army commander and personal secretary to Alexander the Great—but the road to this glory is fraught with danger…

Iwaaki began his ongoing manga Historie in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in October 2004. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on June 21, 2024, and the series has over 4.7 million copies in circulation. The series won the Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs' Media Arts Festival Award for manga in 2010 and the 16th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2012. It won the Best General Manga category in the 49th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2025.

Iwaaki noted in the announcement of the anime that he first conceived the story over four decades ago, and first began sketching the art in his then-tiny studio some 20-odd years ago.

Iwaaki's Parasyte ( Kiseiju ) manga ran from 1990 to 1995 and inspired an anime series and two live-action films from 2014 to 2015.