Uso Tantei Tomanto Anime Casts Natsuki Hanae as Lemonade

Image courtesy of Fanworks © SAN-X , FANWORKS / トマント探偵事務所

The staff for the Uso Tantei Tomanto (Lie Detective Tomanto) short anime series announced on Monday that Natsuki Hanae will join the cast of the anime's "updated" version as the ace detective Lemonade. In addition, the staff also revealed that Mariya Ise , who already voices the character Mamango in the anime, will also voice the new character Ichigo Berryry, a detective.

Other new cast members include:

The new version of the anime began airing weekly within the ZIP! morning variety program on the NTV channel on March 30.

The new updated version has a voice cast, which includes:

Hazumu Sakuta ( Sumikko Gurashi Sorairo no Mainichi , Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Tsugihagi Kōjō no Fushigi na Ko ) is directing the anime at Fanworks . Yoichi Kato ( The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , Yo-kai Watch ) is supervising and writing the scripts. Michihiko Suwa ( Case Closed , InuYasha ) is the production planner.

Yoko Usami directed the first short series at Fanworks .

The company teases the series as a "cute x mystery" anime. The "authentic mystery" story follows Tomanto and friends as they solve mysteries using vegetable and fruit trivia. (Tomanto's name is an apparent wordplay on the words "tomato" and "mantle" or manto, for the Inverness cape popularly associated with the Sherlock Holmes character.)

The first short series premiered on TRAIN TV, the video platform on Japan Railways trains' in-car displays, in October 2025. The 26th and final episode debuted on April 5. The shorts streamed on the TRAIN TV website and YouTube after they premiered.