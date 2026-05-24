Live-Action A Side Character's Love Story Film's Final Trailer Features Theme Song

New visual also presented for June 5 film

Comic Natalie streamed the final trailer for the live-action film of Akane Tamura 's A Side Character's Love Story ( Mobuko no Koi ) manga on Monday. The trailer features the film's theme song "Clover" by Nishina, which also appeared in the film's previous trailer. The film's website also presented a new visual for the film.

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Both Comikey and Omoi are releasing the manga in English digitally. Coamix describes the manga:

Growing up, Nobuko Tanaka was always a "side character" standing off in the corner. Now in her 20s, she's fallen in love for the first time. While she isn't any good at being assertive, she will muster her courage bit by bit as she tries her best to close the distance between herself and her crush -- because even side characters fall in love. If you're tired of the same old romantic protagonists, this modest, refreshing love story is for you.

Hiyori Sakurada ( Twilight , live-action Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A , Rent-A-Girlfriend , left in visual above) plays Nobuko Tanaka, while Taisei Kido ( The Colors Within , right) plays Hiroki Irie.

Other cast members include:

Ikoi Hayase as Abe, Nobuko's supportive junior co-worker

Erika Karata as Shinozaki, a college student and senior co-worker of Nobuko

Takuya as Kaneko, a friendly male co-worker of Nobuko

Towa Araki as Ono, a confident new whom Nobuko has difficulty handling

Kanji Furutachi as Orihara, the store manager

Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!! , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! , The Beginning of the Sea ) is directing the film. Yasuko Kuramitsu (live-action Alice in Borderland ) wrote the screenplay, and Hidekazu Sakamoto (live-action Oboreru Knife , At 25:00 in Akasaka , Buzzy Noise) scored the music.

The film will open in theaters in Japan on June 5.

Tamura launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in March 2017. Coamix released the manga's 24th volume on January 20.

Source: Comic Natalie