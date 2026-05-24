Tekken 8 Game Adds Baki's Yūjirō Hanma as Playable Character

Character debuts in early 2027 as 4th in Season 3 DLC characters

Bandai Namco Entertainment streamed a new teaser for its Tekken 8 fighting game during the Combo Breaker event on Sunday. The teaser revealed that the unannounced fourth character for the game's Season 3 is Yūjirō Hanma, the father of protagonist Baki Hanma from the Baki manga and anime series. The character will debut in early 2027.

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Yujiro Hanma joins Season 3's other DLC characters, which include Kunimitsu, Bob, and Roger Jr. Kunimitsu will launch on June 2 in Japan and June 1 in the United States. The character will launch on Early Access on May 28 in Japan and May 27 in the U.S. Bob will launch in summer and Roger Jr. in fall.

Season 2 added Anna Williams in March 2025, Fahkumram on July 11, Armor King on October 13, and Miary Zo on December 4.

Tekken 8 launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2024.

The game featured the following characters at launch: Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, Azucena, Claudio, Raven, Devil Jin, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Feng, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, Zafina, and Lee Chaolan.

The story of the game takes place nearly six months after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Eddy Gordo was added to the game in April 2024 as the first DLC character, followed by Lidia Sobieska in July 2024, and Heihachi Mishima in September 2024. The game added Clive Rosfield, the protagonist of Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XVI game, as a playable character in December 2024.

The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America 's YouTube channel via Hachima Kikō





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.