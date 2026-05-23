Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series Manager Kim Debuts on June 26

stars in series based on webtoon set in same universe as

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

Korean broadcasting studio SBS confirmed on Friday that the live-action Manager Kim series starring Ji-sub So based on the webtoon of the same name will premiere on June 26.

The eight-part series will follow the story of Kim, a seemingly ordinary office worker, who reveals his past as a former special agent after his daughter suddenly disappears. Determined to rescue her, he risks everything and returns to his covert skillset. So takes on the role of Kim, a devoted father who becomes a one-man rescue force.

The supporting cast includes Dae-hoon Choi as Han-soo Sung, a former taekwondo gold medalist turned instructor; Kyung-ho Yoon as Jin-cheol Park, an ex-deployed soldier; and Sang-wook Joo as Kang-chan Joo, a ruthless construction company chairman who relies on money and violence.

Son Na-eun, a former member of K-pop girl group Apink, plays Sang-ah, Kim's coworker harboring hidden secrets. Sung-kyu Kim takes on the role of Sung Kang, a North Korean agent dispatched to the South on a covert mission.

Manager Kim is a spin-off set in the same universe as the webtoons Lookism , Viral Hit , and My Life as a Loser, and became an instant hit upon release.

Fans can read the Manager Kim webtoon, which was serialized between 2021 and 2025, in English on WEBTOON.

Source: Newsis (Joo-hee Kang)