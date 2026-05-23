Takopi's Original Sin Anime Gets Compilation Film

Film to compile 6 episodes with added scenes

The official website for the anime of Taizan 5 's Takopi's Original Sin ( Takopii no Genzai ) manga announced on Saturday that the anime will have a compilation film. The Takopii no Genzai -Arigatō, Mata Ashita- ( Takopi's Original Sin : Thank You, See You Tomorrow) film will compile the six episodes with added new scenes.

Deceptively cute alien Takopi lands on earth and meets a depressed earthling, Shizuka. Determined to make her smile, Takopi learns quickly that time travel can't heal all wounds.

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The television anime starred Kurumi Mamiya as Takopi and Reina Ueda as Shizuka Kuze. The cast also includes Konomi Kohara as Marina and Anna Nagase as Azuma.

Shinya Iino (director for Dr. Stone , Dr. Stone: Stone Wars ) directed the television anime and oversaw the series scripts. Keita Nagahara (key animator for Violet Evergarden , Sound! Euphonium , Sonny Boy ) is the character designer. ENISHIYA produced the work.

The six-episode series premiered on Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , ABEMA , U-NEXT , and other services on June 28, 2025.

Taizan 5 debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ in December 2021, and ended it in March 2022. Shueisha published the second and final compiled book volume in April 2022. The manga is also available in English on Shueisha 's MANGA Plus .

The manga was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards and the 27th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes in 2023. The series received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award at the 51st Japan Cartoonists Association Awards in 2022. The manga ranked at #3 in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top 20 manga for male readers list in 2022.

