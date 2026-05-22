Ririko Tsujita's 'To what lady Amane says.' 1-Shot Manga Gets Serialization

Amane Ojо̄sama no Iu Koto ni wa debuted as 1-shot in May 2025

This year's July issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine revealed on Friday that Ririko Tsujita is launching a serialization for the Amane Ojо̄sama no Iu Koto ni wa ( To what lady Amane says. ) in the magazine's next issue on June 24. Tsujita originally debuted the story as a one-shot in May 2025.

The story follows Amane Hoshino, a first-year middle school student, the youngest child of her family, and an important part of the large Shooting Star company. She is a pure young lady who is admired, but she has a hidden side.

Image via Amazon © Ririko Tsujita, Hakusensha

LaLa

Tsujita launched thesequel manga (pictured right) inin November 2023, and ended it in February 2025.

The original Koi da no Ai da no manga is itself a sequel to Tsujita's earlier The Secret Notes of Lady Kanoko ( Warau Kanoko-sama ) manga.

The Secret Notes of Lady Kanoko ran in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine from 2007 to 2009, and received three volumes. Tokyopop released two of the series' three volumes in English. Koi da no Ai da no ran in LaLa from 2009 to 2016, and received 11 compiled book volumes.

