Kadokawa debuted a teaser promotional video for the television anime of Ayune Araragi 's Ms. Isshiki Wants to Know About Love ( Isshiki-san wa Koi o Shiritai ) manga on Friday. The teaser announces the main cast, more staff members, and the January 2027 premiere for the anime.

The cast members are:

Riko Akechi as Isshiki Rinna Milford as Isshiki Rinna Milford Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©あららぎあゆね/KADOKAWA/一式さん製作委員会 Shūichirō Umeda as Meishi Rokutanda Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©あららぎあゆね/KADOKAWA/一式さん製作委員会

The newly announced staff members are:

Teaser visual Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©あららぎあゆね/KADOKAWA/一式さん製作委員会

The romantic comedy follows Isshiki Rinna Milford, an elite, straight-laced officer who joined the police at age 17 (but has not experienced romantic love), and Meishi Rokutanda, a kind but scatterbrained and incompetent detective. As two newbies at love, they become a couple (of sorts) as they find out about romance.

Kazuya Komai (episode director for Tenjho Tenge , BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad , Pita-Ten ) is directing the anime at Sakura Create . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Noragami , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Shōhei Hamaguchi ( Glamorous Heroes ) is designing the characters.

Araragi launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in June 2020, and Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled volume on October 23. Yen Press has licenses the manga for release in English.

Source: Press release





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