A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Metabo Hagure 's A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires ( Buchigire Reijō wa Hōfuku wo Chikaimashita. Madōsho no Chikara de Sokoku wo Tataki Tsubushimasu ) light novel series revealed three more cast members on Friday.

The new cast includes (from left to right in image below, character name romanizations are not official):

Yōhei Azakami as Lucas Lebrick

as Lucas Lebrick Masaaki Mizunaka as Friede Haldoria

as Friede Haldoria Marika Kōno as Sylvia Lockit

Image courtesy of REMOW ©HM,HJ/LLGGEP

REMOW

The television anime series will premiere in July and will air on, andconfirmed it will be handing the global licensing rights for the anime.will preview the first half of the anime's first episode at its industry panel aton July 4 at 12:00 p.m.

The anime stars:

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Sweet Reincarnation , Saiyuki Gaiden , Wild Adapter ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweet Reincarnation , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is overseeing the series scripts. Sayaka Anezaki ( Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time , Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku ) is designing the characters, and Satoshi Hōno ( Tales of Wedding Rings , Twilight Out of Focus ) and Karin Nakano ( The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom , Clockwork Planet ) are composing the music.

Yui Ogura performs the opening theme song "Q.E.D.," and Aguri Ōnishi performs the ending theme song "Goodbye Lullaby."

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series and manga, and it describes the story:

Elizabeth Leiston, daughter of the influential prime minister, is a picture-perfect lady on the path to becoming the future queen of the Kingdom of Haldoria. But her life takes a sudden turn for the worst when her fiancé makes a show of publicly calling off their engagement. Soon after, he throws her in jail and starts spreading nasty rumors about her. The encouragement Elizabeth receives from her loyal waiting maid, Mireille, and her inner fury are all she needs to reconsider her goals. Why should she continue devoting herself to a country that doesn't respect her when she can trample over it instead? She will get even with those who wronged her and bring down the damned kingdom, even if it's the last thing she does! Luckily, Elizabeth is no damsel in distress and has seven powerful magic grimoires she won't hesitate to use. Get ready because this ruthless lady is out for blood!

The web novel debuted in October 2020 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, and the last update was in September 2022. The light novel series with illustrations by Masami began in May 2022, and the seventh volume shipped on August 19.

Oonoimo launched the manga adaptation on Comic Fire in May 2022. The 10th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 2.