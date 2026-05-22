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Deaf Crocodile to Release Frankenstein, Legend of Terror Anime With New 4K Restoration
posted on by Alex Mateo
Toei Animation debuted Kyōfu Densetsu: Kaiki! Frankenstein anime special in 1981
California-based distribution company Deaf Crocodile announced on Friday that it has licensed the Frankenstein, Legend of Terror (Kyōfu Densetsu: Kaiki! Frankenstein) anime. The company will release the anime in Japanese with English subtitles with a new 4K restoration.
Deaf Crocodile will release the anime as one of 12 titles in a six-month subscription plan between July-December. This was the subscription's 10th announcement, and other previously announced titles have not been anime.
The 98-minute anime special based on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein novel and Marvel's Monster of Frankenstein comics debuted in Japan in July 1981. Yūgo Serikawa (Cyborg 009) directed the anime at Toei Animation.
The anime had a release in the U.S. in 1984 with an English dub.
Source: Deaf Crocodile's X/Twitter account