Deaf Crocodile to Release Frankenstein, Legend of Terror Anime With New 4K Restoration

Image via Deaf Crocodile's X/Twitter account © Toei Animation

Frankenstein, Legend of Terror

California-based distribution companyannounced on Friday that it has licensed the) anime. The company will release the anime in Japanese with English subtitles with a new 4K restoration.

Deaf Crocodile will release the anime as one of 12 titles in a six-month subscription plan between July-December. This was the subscription's 10th announcement, and other previously announced titles have not been anime.

The 98-minute anime special based on Mary Shelley 's Frankenstein novel and Marvel's Monster of Frankenstein comics debuted in Japan in July 1981. Yūgo Serikawa ( Cyborg 009 ) directed the anime at Toei Animation .

The anime had a release in the U.S. in 1984 with an English dub .