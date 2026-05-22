Satoshi Miyakawa's Namae no Nai Byōki Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga about Miyakawa's recluse older brother debuted in August 2024

Image via Amazon Japan © Satoshi Miyakawa

This year's 12th issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that(A Disease Without a Name) manga will end in three chapters. The manga's next chapter will be in the magazine's next issue on June 12.

The manga debuted in August 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 27.

The manga tells the story of Miyakawa's older brother who has been a recluse for 30 years. The story won the grand prize in the magazine's Superior Document Comic Grand Prize this year. Miyakawa won 1 million yen (about US$6,784) and a guaranteed serialization.

The manga ranked in the top 20 manga for male readers in the 2026 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Kawa and Miyakawa launched a manga titled Ochiai Hiromitsu no Oreryū Tensei (Hiromitsu Ochiai's Self-Reincarnation), based on the "legend" of the famous former professional baseball manager and player Hiromitsu Ochiai, in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2024.

Miyakawa and Keisuke Gotō ended the Wanope Joker manga in 2023. Miyakawa and Gotō launched the manga in Morning in January 2021 as part of a collaboration between the magazine and DC Comics . Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in April 2023. DC Comics released the manga in English.

Miyakawa and Kei Itō launched the Uchū Senkan Tiramisu ( Space Battleship Tiramisu ) manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website on October 2015, and ended in 2020.

The manga inspired a 13-episode anime series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . A second season titled Space Battleship Tiramisu Zwei premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll again streamed the series with subtitles, and Funimation streamed a dubbed version as it aired in Japan.