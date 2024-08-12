Satoshi Miyakawa's Winning Manga Gets Serialization on August 23

This year's 17th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that Satoshi Miyakawa will launch a new manga titled Namae no Nai Byōki (A Disease Without a Name) in the magazine's next issue on August 23.

Image via Big Comic Superior magazine's website © Shogakukan

The manga tells the story of Miyakawa's older brother who has been a recluse for 30 years. The story won the grand prize in the magazine's Superior Document Comic Grand Prize this year. Miyakawa won 1 million yen (about US$6,784) and a guaranteed serialization.

Kawa and Miyakawa recently launched a new manga titled Ochiai Hiromitsu no Oreryū tensei (Hiromitsu Ochiai's Self-Reincarnation), based on the "legend" of the famous former professional baseball manager and player Hiromitsu Ochiai, in Kodansha 's Morning magazine on March 28.

Miyakawa and Keisuke Gotō ended the Wanope Joker manga in 2023. Miyakawa and Gotō launched the manga in Morning in January 2021 as part of a collaboration between the magazine and DC Comics . Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in April 2023. DC Comics released the manga in English.

Miyakawa and Kei Itō launched the Uchū Senkan Tiramisu ( Space Battleship Tiramisu ) manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website on October 2015, and ended in 2020.

The manga inspired a 13-episode anime series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . A second season titled Space Battleship Tiramisu Zwei premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll again streamed the series with subtitles, and Funimation streamed a dubbed version as it aired in Japan.