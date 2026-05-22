New Resident Evil Reboot Film's Posters Reveal October 9 Release in Japan

The official Japanese X/Twitter account for Sony Pictures Entertainment new live-action reboot of CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game franchise revealed on Thursday two posters, and they show the film's October 9 release date in Japan:

Image via Resident Evil film's X/Twitter account © 2026 SONY PICTURES DIGITAL PRODUCTIONS INC.

Image via Resident Evil film's X/Twitter account © 2026 SONY PICTURES DIGITAL PRODUCTIONS INC.

The film will open in theaters in North America on September 18.

The film stars Austin Abrams ( Weapons , Euphoria , Wolfs ) as Bryan. The cast also includes Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser ( Richard Jewell, Black Bird , The Fantastic Four: First Steps ).

Zach Cregger ( Barbarian, Weapons ) directs the new film.

Constantin Film and PlayStation Productions are producing the new reboot film. Shay Hatten ( John Wick: Chapter 4 , Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead ) co-wrote the screenplay along with Cregger. Constantin's Robert Kulzer, Vertigo Entertainment 's Roy Lee ( Minecraft ), Miri Yoon ( Woman of the Hour ), and PlayStation Productions are producing. Nicole Brown is overseeing the movie. Dariusz Wolski is the director of photography. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Cregger's film would "take the title to its horror roots and be more faithful to the initial games."

Sources: Resident Evil film's X/Twitter account, Gamer