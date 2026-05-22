NUMBER 8, Ten Ishida's Salaryman Z Manga Ends

Manga launched in August 2023

NUMBER 8 and Ten Ishida published the final chapter of their Salaryman Z manga on Wednesday.

The manga centers on 40 year old salaryman Yūsaka Maeyamada, who sticks to his old fashioned ways despite the modern times, idolizing businessmen and industrialists of days past. But his everyday life is turned upside down when a mysterious virus triggers a zombie pandemic. Now he must put his business survival skills to the ultimate test.

NUMBER 8 and Ten Ishida launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in August 2023. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on February 20.

NUMBER 8 is the editor of Shinichi Ishizuka 's Blue Giant manga and wrote the screenplay for its anime film adaptation. He is also the story director for the Blue Giant Supreme manga.

NUMBER 8 and artist Ryōhei Masuko 's Strand manga ended in October 2025.

Source: Comic Days