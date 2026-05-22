Saru Lock Reboot Manga Ends on June 1

Final volume ships on July 27

Image via Amazon © Naoki Serizawa, Shonengahosha

Saru Lock Reboot

This year's 12th issue of'smagazine revealed on May 18 that'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 1. The manga's 10th and final compiled book volume will ship on July 27.

Serizawa launched the manga in Young King BULL in October 2018. Shōnengahōsha shipped the manga's ninth volume in March 2025.

The original Saru Lock manga follows Yatarō "Saru" Sarumaru, an ordinary high school boy who daydreams about idols but otherwise has no luck with girls. However, this silver-haired son of a locksmith also happens to be a lockpicking genius, and there is no lock that "Saru" (literally, "monkey") cannot open.

Serizawa launched the original action comedy manga in 2003 and Kodansha published the 22nd and final compiled volume in 2009. The series inspired a live-action film adaptation and live-action television adaptation in 2009.

Serizawa's earlier Biohazard: Marhawa Desire manga launched with a prologue chapter in the inaugural issue of CAPCOM 's CapBom! magazine in 2011, and the series ended in 2013. Viz Media published the five-volume manga in North America under the title Resident Evil: The Marhawa Desire .

Serizawa is also the monster designer for Yoshitaka Amano 's recent Gibiate anime project.