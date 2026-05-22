Yen Press Licenses Wistoria: Wand and Sword, Honey Lemon Soda Novels, 7 Manga

Yen Press announced on Friday during its panel at this year's Anime North event that it has licensed seven manga and two novel series for release in December 2026 and winter 2027.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Fujino Ōmori, Yūnagi

Title:novelCreators:(story),(illustrator)Summary: Will and his childhood friend Elfaria enroll at Regarden Magical Academy, each with their own challenges to overcome. Even among the incredible mages at the academy, Elfaria quickly shows her talents and is scouted to join the Tower, the group at the very heart of magical society. Will, on the other hand, considers himself talentless and falls into despair…but in that despair, he draws a blade. In a world of wands run by the Magia Vander, one young boy alone wields a sword!

A prequel to the smash hit manga series written by the original author!



Image courtesy of Yen Press © Anjū Goshirakawa, Mayu Murata

Title:novelCreators: Anju Goshirakawa,(original story)Summary: After enduring years of bullying, plain-faced honor student Uka Ishimori seals away her heart, laughter, and tears alike. But just before she takes her high school entrance exams, a boy with lemon-yellow hair offers her encouragement, inspiring her to turn her whole life around. She gives up on the good high school she'd been aiming for and instead enters the same school as the yellow-haired boy. With a fresh start and a little help, can Uka finally fill her life with color and joy?

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Nauchi

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Natsuki's life is one that anybody would envy—she's a star student and athlete, and has a whole fan club of girls swooning over her princely good looks! But even though she wants for nothing, she can't help feeling like something is missing…until the new transfer student, Shun, turns her world upside down. Shun's refreshingly blunt attitude and insistence on treating Natsuki as an equal lead her to crave Shun's company more and more! As time passes, Natsuki starts to wonder whether this yearning is what she thinks it is…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Yodaka Kuroi

Witch and Cat

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: On the surface, Sudou looks like your average deliveryman—but the truth is that he's a courier for a shady underground transport service where no job is off-limits. One day, bonding with his standoffish neighbor Uno leads to the two sleeping side by side, and Sudou develops feelings a miscreant like him doesn't deserve to experience… But when he later finds Uno caught in a street fight and gets hurt trying to save him, he learns Uno's hiding a supernatural secret that will change Sudou's life forever!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Yukari Sakai

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: In a world where angels walk among humans, friendless high school girl Misora Shiratori has one goal: to receive the gift bestowed upon only the most outstanding angels—a divine halo. That's why she lives her life with the utmost sincerity and why, together with her beautiful classmate Kanade Agoshi, she decides to join the student council! But her world is turned upside down when she finds it not to be a haven of virtue, but a den of desires so deep and twisted that its seven members are known as the Council of Deadly Sins…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Hirohisa Satō

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Tokyo, Kunitachi City. Soichi Tachibana has nowhere to go. He's bullied by his classmates day in and day out, his mother has turned their home into a hoarder's stash, and he has no place he belongs. But there is one thing that gives his life meaning— leading other kids, night after night, to the home of a certain woman. As for what happens there, only those young visitors could tell. If they ever return, that is…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Uma Agri

Title:mangaCreator: Uma AgriSummary: Yukari Maki is a high school girl who prides herself on honesty—and she's starting to get the feeling that she and her delinquent classmate, Yusuke Kusaka, don't have a single thing in common! But her straitlaced unwillingness to let him skate by in school earns her an almost chaperone-like reputation, and his apparent disdain. Yet, despite Yusuke's disapproval of her hovering, Yukari refuses to let a new rumor about him spread. After following Yusuke home to discuss it, she watches him stop at a music studio. And there, Yukari sees—and hears—a side of Yusuke she had never imagined…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Karuho Shiina

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: On a day like any other, high school first-year Nike drops by the home of her classmate Nemo, who hasn't been at school for a while, to deliver his homework. Nike has been able to see spirits for as long as she can remember, and they're just a normal part of her life…but there's nothing normal about how Nemo's home is packed to the gills with a bunch of overexcited ghosts!!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Shin Yamamoto

Twilight Vesel-Gods

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: In a world where swords and demons clash, Hana is a samurai who has lost all reason to live. One day, in the heat of battle, he comes face to face with a god—Amanogawa Josui, a vessel-god who can control water. With no other purpose in sight, Hana forms a pact with the deity, who seeks to return to the capital of heaven, and embarks on a journey that will change his fate forever...

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.