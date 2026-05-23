Meiji Tokyo Renka: Twilight Kiss Visual Novel to Release in English on Switch, Steam in 2026

A new website for the Meiji Tokyo Renka : Twilight Kiss game announced on Friday that the sequel game to the Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon visual novel will release on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2026. The game will have options for English, Japanese, and Chinese subtitles with Japanese voice lines.

Image via Dramatic Create's X/Twitter account © LOVE&ART / dramatic create

The game originally released in Japan in April 2015.

Dramatic Create is publishing the game. Karu designed the characters for the game. Yukiko Uozumi was the scenario supervisor.

The voice actors include Daisuke Namikawa , KENN , Kōsuke Toriumi , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Jun Fukuyama , Shinnosuke Tachibana , and Toshiyuki Morikawa .

MAGES. released Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon for PlayStation Vita in August 2016. MAGES. released the visual novel for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in October 2024. The release features Japanese audio and text in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. It also includes an additional bonus scenario written by Yukiko Uozumi , who was in charge of the scenario for the original work. Illustrator Karu drew the new key visual. KENN performs the game's theme song titled "Tokyo Roman-tan" (Tokyo Romantic Story).

Broccoli and Love&Art's Meiji Tokyo Renka visual novel romance franchise began with a 2011 mobile game, which was ported to PlayStation Portable in 2013. A live-action series and film debuted in 2019.

An anime film adaptation of the game titled Gekijōban Meiji Tokyo Renka: Yumihari no Serenade opened in Japan in 2015. The Gekijōban Meiji Tokyo Renka: Hanakagami no Fantasia sequel film opened in May 2016.

A different television anime adaptation then premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation also released the anime on home video.

Funimation described the anime as follows:

On the night of the crimson full moon, self-proclaimed magician Charlie changed Mei Ayazuki's life forever. Transported to Meiji-era Tokyo, Mei's gone back to a time when ghosts existed. And she can see them! With the help of seven historical—and handsome—men, she'll learn about her new abilities all while falling in love! But will she return home, or will her heart keep her in the past?