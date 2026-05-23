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Hana-Kimi Anime Season 2's Promo Video Unveils Theme Songs, July 1 Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
The streamed special for the anime of late manga creator Hisaya Nakajo's Hana-Kimi manga presented a promotional video for its second season on Saturday. The video announces and previews the season's theme songs, and announces the season's July 1 premiere.
The trio Omoinotake performs the opening theme song "Flashbulb" and the ending theme song "Hanataba" (Bouquet).
The season will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11 channels on July 1 at 24:30 (effectively, July 2 at 12:30 a.m.) It will also stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.
Viz Media describes the Hana-Kimi story:
Japanese-American track-and-field star Mizuki has gotten herself to transfer to a high school in Japan...but not just any school! To be close to her idol, high jumper Izumi Sano, she's going to an all-guys' high school...and disguising herself as a boy! But as fate would have it, they're more than classmates...they're roommates! Now, Mizuki must keep her secret in the classroom, the locker room, and her own bedroom. And her classmates--and the school nurse--must cope with a new transfer student who may make them question their own orientation...
The first season had its episode 1 world premiere at the Anime NYC event on August 23, 2025. It premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on January 4, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. EST), and it also ran on BS11, MBS, CBC TV, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, and other channels.
Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles and same-day dub in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.
Nakajo died at 50 years old in October 2023 due to a heart condition.
Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e (Hana-Kimi) was Nakajo's defining work, running in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine from 1996 to 2004.
Nakajo ran a short continuation of the Hana-Kimi manga in 2011, and published a special chapter in 2014. Her latest update to the series was Himitsu - Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e After School, which debuted in 2021. Viz Media published the Hana-Kimi manga in North America, and also published her Sugar Princess manga.
The manga inspired a 2007 live-action television series and a second live-action series starring AKB48 idol group member Atsuko Maeda in 2011. Besides the two Japanese live-action television series, the manga also inspired a live-action television version in South Korea and a 2006 live-action television version in Taiwan.
Sources: Comic Natalie