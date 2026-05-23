News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 11-17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tomodachi Life stays at #1 for 5th consecutive week, Pokémon Pokopia crosses 1 million in sales
Japan's Game Ranking: May 11-17
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|98,092
|1,141,649
|2
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|22,758
|1,001,464
|3
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|12,651
|2,938,509
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|3,857
|4,207,594
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,305
|8,436,761
|6
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|3,229
|120,098
|7
|PS5
|Pragmata
|CAPCOM
|April 17
|2,937
|62,455
|8
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|2,778
|530,268
|9
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|2,571
|196,983
|10
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|2,340
|1,123,043
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2, 2025
|2,297
|181,321
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,274
|5,912,995
|13
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,248
|1,731,842
|14
|NSw 2
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|Bethesda Softworks
|May 12
|2,133
|2,133
|15
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|2,110
|302,067
|16
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Minna de Rinrin Park
|Nintendo
|March 26
|2,099
|29,229
|17
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|1,940
|6,574,983
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|1,680
|4,538,110
|19
|NSw 2
|Mario Tennis Fever
|Nintendo
|February 12
|1,639
|111,693
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|1,581
|1,511,348
Source: Famitsu