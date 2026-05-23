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Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tomodachi Life stays at #1 for 5th consecutive week, Pokémon Pokopia crosses 1 million in sales

Japan's Game Ranking: May 11-17

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 98,092 1,141,649
2NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 22,758 1,001,464
3NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 12,651 2,938,509
4NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 3,857 4,207,594
5NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,305 8,436,761
6NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 3,229 120,098
7PS5Pragmata CAPCOM April 17 2,937 62,455
8NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 2,778 530,268
9NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 2,571 196,983
10NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 2,340 1,123,043
11NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2, 2025 2,297 181,321
12NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,274 5,912,995
13NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,248 1,731,842
14 NSw 2 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Bethesda Softworks May 12 2,133 2,133
15NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 2,110 302,067
16NSw 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Minna de Rinrin Park Nintendo March 26 2,099 29,229
17NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 1,940 6,574,983
18NSwSplatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 1,680 4,538,110
19NSw 2Mario Tennis Fever Nintendo February 12 1,639 111,693
20NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 1,581 1,511,348

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 4-10
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