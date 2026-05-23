News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 4-10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kiki's Delivery Service earns 9.3% rating
Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Kiki's Delivery Service film aired on NTV on Friday, May 8 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.3% rating.
Yoshimi Itazu and Production I.G's The Concierge anime film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 0.7% rating.
A marathon rerun of the fourth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, May 6 at 5:50 p.m. and it earned a 4.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 10 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 9 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 10 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|May 8 (Fri)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 9 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 9 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 10 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
|NTV
|May 9 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast
|Fuji TV
|May 10 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|May 10 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Snowball Earth
|NTV
|May 8 (Fri)
|23:45
|29 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|May 9 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei (season 10)
|NHK-E
|May 9 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Bluey
|NHK-E
|May 9 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)