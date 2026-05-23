Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 4-10

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's Kiki's Delivery Service film aired on NTV on Friday, May 8 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.3% rating.

Yoshimi Itazu and Production I.G 's The Concierge anime film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 0.7% rating.

A marathon rerun of the fourth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, May 6 at 5:50 p.m. and it earned a 4.9% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)