News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 4-10

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kiki's Delivery Service earns 9.3% rating

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Kiki's Delivery Service film aired on NTV on Friday, May 8 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.3% rating.

Yoshimi Itazu and Production I.G's The Concierge anime film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 0.7% rating.

A marathon rerun of the fourth season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, May 6 at 5:50 p.m. and it earned a 4.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 10 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.5
Detective Conan NTV May 9 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 10 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV May 8 (Fri) 23:15 30 min.
4.0
Doraemon TV Asahi May 9 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 9 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4
One Piece Fuji TV May 10 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.4
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV May 9 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast Fuji TV May 10 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.1
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi May 10 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
1.9
Snowball Earth NTV May 8 (Fri) 23:45 29 min.
1.9
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 9 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.4
Oshiri Tantei (season 10) NHK-E May 9 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.4
Bluey NHK-E May 9 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 27-May 3
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives