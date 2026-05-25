You and I Are Polar Opposites 2nd Season Anime Unveils Theme Song Artist in New Promo Video

The staff for the television anime of Kōcha Agasawa 's romantic comedy manga You and I Are Polar Opposites ( Seihantaina Kimi to Boku ) revealed the second season's new promotional video, opening theme song artist, and additional new staff members on Monday. Artist 7co (read as Nanako) will perform the opening theme song "Nekojarashi." The song was written specifically for the anime and is 7co 's major debut single.

First season main animator Tamami Izawa and Sara Sakoe ( Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill , A Star Brighter Than the Sun ) join the second season staff as additional chief animation directors. Eriko Kimura ( Call of the Night two seasons, DAN DA DAN two seasons) is the sound director.

Image courtesy of Shochiku © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee

The anime's second season will debut on July 5 onandand 26 other networks on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST.will stream the new season.

Takakazu Nagatomo is directing the anime at Lapin Track . Teruko Utsumi ( Sarazanmai ) is writing the scripts and is also serving as animation producer. Mako Miyako is designing the characters. Naho Kozono ( Golden Kamuy ) is the sub-character designer, and is also the chief animation director, along with Sayuri Sakimoto ( Orient ). The musician tofubeats is composing the music.

Chieko Nakamura ( Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence ) is directing the art. Tomoyuki Shiokawa ( The Promised Neverland ) is the compositing director of photography. Yuki Akimoto ( SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary ) is the color key artist. Yuushi Koshida ( My Happy Marriage ) is serving as 3D director. Masayuki Kurosawa ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez ) is editing. Wataru Osakabe ( Pompo: The Cinéphile ) is handling 2D design. SHOCHIKU anime is overseeing the production.

The first season debuted on January 11 on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates, and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST. The series streamed on ABEMA in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST on Sundays. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and also streamed a same-day English dub. The series also streamed in partnership with Animax Broadcasting Korea and Medialink.

MANGA Plus published the series in English and describes the story:

Suzuki, an energetic girl who can't help but follow the crowd, finds herself drawn to Tani, a quiet boy who can easily speak his mind. Enter: the serialization of a hit one-shot! A story for anyone who wants to enjoy love! This down-to-earth, relatable rom-com is ready to pull at your heartstrings!

Agasawa launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform in May 2022. The manga originally launched as a one-shot on the website in January 2021. The manga ended in November 2024. Shueisha shipped the eighth and final compiled book volume in March 2025.

Viz Media also publishes the series in English.

The series has over 1.8 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). The manga ranked #3 in the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and #7 in the 17th Manga Taisho Awards in 2024.

Source: Press release