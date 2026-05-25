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Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on Bookscan's April Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
16 manga including Gachiakuta, Dandadan, One Piece, Witch Hat Atelier, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, The Summer Hikaru Died, My Dress-Up Darling also rank on list
The 29th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for April.
This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 29
- #4 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #5 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #6 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28
- #7 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26
- #8 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 18
- #9 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #11 — Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier volume 1
- #12 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0: Blinding Darkness
- #13 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
- #14 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 20
- #15 —Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #16 —Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 7
- #17 —Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25
- #18 — Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling volume 15
- #20 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 27
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)