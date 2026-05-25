Webtoon-Based Live-Action Movie Purge List Confirms Production, Lead Cast

Story follows young girl who loses everything during political upheaval

Image via Kakao Page's website © Kakao Entertainment

Korean news outlet JTBC reported on Friday that a live-action film adaptation of the webtoon Purge List (Salsaengbu) is in development. The outlet also confirmed the lead cast featuring Woo-sung Jung , Sung-il Jung, and Ha-joon Wi.

The webtoon is a hard-boiled action period work rooted in real historical figures, and follows a young girl named Ihwa, who loses everything during political upheaval. She embarks on a path of revenge against the ruthless strategist Myeong-hoe Han, the mastermind behind a deadly purge list.

Woo-sung Jung will portray Han, a cold-blooded tactician who systematizes political purges and personally compiles the infamous list. Sung-il Jung plays Banseok, a key figure protecting the secret assassination group, formed to eliminate those involved in the coup. Ha-joon Wi will make a special appearance as Prince Suyang, a power-hungry royal driven by his ambition to seize the throne.

The original webtoon by Jong-hoon Kim gained attention after winning the grand prize at the inaugural Daum Online Comics Contest, where it had been serialized between 2014 and 2015.

Currently, an official English version of the webtoon is not available.

Source: JTBC (Yeon-kyung Cho)