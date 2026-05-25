Tsunami Umino's Kuroema Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga launched in August 2022, inspiring upcoming live-action mini-series

Image via Amazon © Tsunami Umino, Kodansha

The July issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Monday that Tsunami Umino 's Kuroema Chole et Emma manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 25.

The manga's story begins when Emma, a 30-year-old woman, loses her love life, job, and home in one fell swoop, as the boyfriend she was living with breaks up with her on the same day the company she was working for goes bankrupt. She wanders into a mansion, and is soon found by its owner Chloe, an eccentric rich heiress who lives alone. While Chloe initially accepts Emma staying at her mansion for a night, an unfortunate fire at Chloe's home that night forces them to find a living situation together. Later, a customer arrives at Chloe's fortune telling shop and brings mysterious circumstances that the two get drawn into.

Umino launched the manga in Kiss in August 2022. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 13.

The manga is inspiring a live-action mini-series adaptation that will debut streaming worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

Umino began the The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga in November 2012, and ended the manga in February 2020. Kodansha shipped the 11th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. The manga won the shojo category of the 39th Kodansha Awards. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally in English. A live-action television series adaptation aired in Japan in fall 2016. A live-action special aired in December 2020.