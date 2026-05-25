Sal Jiang's Wicked Spot Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Series launched in October 2024

Image via Amazon © Vertical Comics, Sai Jiang

Sal Jiang announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday the Wicked Spot manga will end in chapter 16. Kadokawa published the 14th chapter on May 22, and will publish the 15th chapter on June 26.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

After spending over a century hiding in the shadows, powerful sorceress Sadako stumbles upon the dazzling world of social media and decides to post her way into her first real contact with humanity. She soon becomes an internet sensation, attracting a huge following of doting fans—and shocks them all by announcing she is a witch. The big reveal turns one follower called Hanako, a lonely young woman with seemingly inhuman strength and a curious resistance to magic, into a dedicated hater, and inadvertently sends them both on a whirlwind adventure beyond their wildest dreams!

Jiang debuted the series in October 2024 on Kadokawa 's KadoComi app as part of the "CandleA" manga brand. Kadokawa shipped the first compiled book volume in February 2025. Kodansha USA shipped the first volume on May 26.

Seven Seas has published Jiang's Black and White: Tough Love at the Office manga in English, and Tokyopop is publishing Jiang's Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko in English. Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko has inspired two live-action series.

Source: Sai Jiang's X/ Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.