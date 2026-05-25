Kan Takahama Launches New Manga

Anchoring Dutchman produced in collaboration with Huis Ten Bosch theme park

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for LEED Publishing 's Torch web platform announced on Friday Kan Takahama is launching a new manga in collaboration with Nagasaki's Huis Ten Bosch theme park titled Anchoring Dutchman . The first chapter is available to read now.

Image via Torch Web © Kan Takahama, Huis Ten Bosch, LEED Publishing

The series takes place in 2036 and follows "the world's slowest" romance between a museum curator and the ghost who appears before her one day. The ghost is trapped in the museum due to a curse from his ship and can only be freed by his true love.

Takahama's Ōgishima Saijiki won the Le Prix Konishi (Konishi Award) for the French translation at the 52nd Angoulême International Comics Festival in February 2025.

Takahama launched the Shishi to Botan (The Lion and the Moutan Peony) manga on LEED Publishing 's Torch web platform in November 2023.

LEED Publishing

Monthly Comic Ran

Takahama launched the(О̄gishima Seasonal Words List) manga in'smagazine in November 2019, and the series ended in June 2022. The manga is the third and final work in Takahama's "Nagasaki Trilogy," which also includesand

Takahama launched the Nyx no Lantern ( Nyx's Lantern ) manga in Monthly Comic Ran in March 2015, and ended it in June 2019. LEED Publishing released the manga's sixth and final compiled volume in August 2019. The manga won an Excellence Award at the 21st Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2018.

Fanfare and Ponent Mon have published several of Takahama's manga in English including Monokuro Kinderbook , Mariko Parade , and Awabi .