20th Anniversary Sgt. Frog Film Reveals More Guest Cast

The official website for Shin Gekijōban ☆ Keroro Gunsō Fukkatsu Shite Sokkō Chikyū Metsubō no Kiki de Arimasu! (New Sgt. Frog the Movie: The Earth Is in Mortal Peril as Soon as We Come Back!), the new 20th anniversary anime film project, announced more guest cast members for the film on Tuesday. The guest cast members include:

Jesse of the idol group SixTONES is voicing both new characters Aruru and Deruru, who are brothers from the planet Keron who apparently have a past link to Sgt. Frog 's unit.

Singer ano and comedian Soshina , who are performing the film's opening theme song "Mata Kaettekita KERO! to MARCH," are also guest cast members in the film. In addition, ano is playing a researcher robot, and Soshina is playing a "man in Shibuya."

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Saint Young Men , HK/Hentai Kamen ) is the supervising director and scriptwriter for the film, with Fumitoshi Oizaki ( Sgt. Frog character designer, Romeo X Juliet , Etotama , Akuma Kun , The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl ) directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Satoshi Koike ( Etotama , Soul Eater Not! , Princess Connect! Re:Dive season 2) as character designer. In addition to the opening theme song, ano will also perform the "Kashippanashi Destiny" theme song for the film.

The film will open in Japan on June 26.

In addition to the film, an all-new Sgt. Frog television anime, titled Keroro Gunsō ☆ , will debut in fall 2026. The television anime will have a brand-new cast, while this summer's film will still feature the existing cast in the franchise .

Crunchyroll added the earlier television anime to its catalog beginning in 2021, and it describes the anime:

Keroro is Sergeant Frog - the leader of a platoon of warriors sent to conquer planet Earth. But when the amphibious invaders discovered how much humans enjoy dissecting their comrades, the troops were scattered, the mission was aborted, and Keroro was abandoned. Now, this once proud soldier spends more time wielding a vacuum than he does the weapons of war. It's a far cry from the glory of battle, but hey, at least he's got his own room. And though the invasion may have slowed to a hop, Sergeant Frog still occasionally yearns to overcome his karaoke addiction and reassemble his troops.

Sunrise's earlier anime series based on Mine Yoshizaki 's Sgt. Frog ( Keroro Gunsō ) manga ran from 2004 to 2011, and it spawned five feature films. Funimation released two "seasons" of the anime on DVD, after ADV Films had licensed but not released the anime.

Discotek licensed the anime, and its release of Sgt. Frog includes all 358 episodes in successive SD Blu-ray Disc volume releases by season, beginning in 2021. Discotek released seasons 5-7 last year.

American manga publisher Tokyopop released twenty volumes of the original manga in North America before shutting its doors in 2011.

Sources: Shin Gekijōban ☆ Keroro Gunsō Fukkatsu Shite Sokkō Chikyū Metsubō no Kiki de Arimasu! anime film's website, Comic Natalie

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