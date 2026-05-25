One-Punch Man Artist Yūsuke Murata Comments on Contentious Post on Pakistani Britons

Artist reacts to post with unverified images, video clip of UK far-right activist

Warning: This article contains offensive language.

Image via x.com ©村田雄介

On Sunday, One-Punch Man manga artist Yūsuke Murata responded to an English-language X (formerly Twitter ) post that included unverified images of faces and a video clip of British far-right activist Tommy Robinson claiming, “Pakistanis make up 3% […] of the UK population. […] They are responsible for 33% of child defects at birth. They are being born retarded.”

The British public broadcaster BBC reported on the Born in Bradford research project in November 2023 and February 2025 with statistics that conflict with Robinson's claims. The Born in Bradford project studies people born in one hospital in the city of Bradford and does not cover the entire United Kingdom.

Murata replied in Japanese to the earlier post, apparently on the post's unverified images of faces: “They have small heads, high noses, and thin lips. They look like the Moai statues. Aren't they descended from primitives?”

As of press time, Murata's post has received over 700 replies and 4,000 reposts. A cursory look at the replies and quote-reposts sees many people critical of Murata. A smaller number of replies supported his post and the unverified claims in the parent post. A few replies speculated if Murata had intended to make the post on an alternate X/ Twitter account, but did not switch accounts before posting. Many of comments, replies, and quote-reposts on Murata's post were in English and Japanese, with a handful from other languages.

As of press time, Murata has not issued a new statement regarding his comments.