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The Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Takahiro Fujiwara's Passing Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Colleagues honor one of their own.

takahiro
Image via Ken Production's website
©kenproduction Co.,Ltd.

May 21 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Takahiro Fujiwara's death. His works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes to the late Fujiwara.

Misa Ishii

I don't want to believe it.
We never recorded together on APEX, but we worked together on all kinds of projects ever since I was a newcomer.
Revenant …
I wanted to interact with you more.
I wanted to banter and tease you.
I'm so sad.

Michiko Kaiden

I always felt at ease on the most grueling and high-pressure recording studios when Fujiwara-san was there.
I was always so happy to see him that I'd tease him playfully.
Even though he'd roll his eyes and say, “What's with you?,”
he was always kind enough to play along.
I absolutely loved his warm, heartfelt performances, which radiated that kindness.
I'm just so heartbroken.
I can't find the words to express how I feel.
May he rest in peace.

Kiyoshi Katsunuma

What? Fujiwara-san's …?!
He was a fellow KOF voice actor, and when we were chatting while working together on an anime, we discovered we lived near each other and had a great time talking about our neighborhoods …
He was only 43 … far too young. With that deep, resonant voice of his, he surely had a bright future ahead of him. I'm deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences.

Kenji Kitamura

Fujiwara-san, it's too soon. Don't be like that …
It was so much fun laughing during the animated Guardians of the Galaxy's recordings and rush recording of Sons of Anarchy.
Please get some rest … Thank you for your hard work.

Yukako Kiuchi

I still remember excitedly thinking, “What?!?!?! I get to sing in a musical with Rev?!?!?” when I was heading to the recording of the Conduit trailer as an avid Apex fan.
I loved both the dark side of Rev and the charming side he occasionally showed.
May he rest in peace.

Hiroshi Kōsaka

… What?
… Wait.
I know we haven't seen each other lately, but didn't you say … we should go out for drinks again …
Seriously, hold on, I can't keep up.

Yuuko Mikutsu

I heard the sad news Fujiwara-san, who voiced Loba's archenemy, Revenant, in APEX, has passed away …
You haven't settled the score with Loba, Fujiwara-san … I'm so sad …
Thank you for everything and please rest in peace.

Takayuki Miyamoto

Wait, it's sudden, it hurts …
We used to work together a lot back in our junior days, and we often went out drinking together, didn't we?
I hadn't seen you in a while, and I was just wondering how you were doing, Fujiwara-san.
May you rest in peace.

Yukiko Mizouchi

With your gentle smile and strong presence,
It's truly far too soon.
Let's voice act together again on the other side.
Please rest in peace.
Takahiro Fujiwara-kun,
May your soul rest in peace.

Shinnosuke Musashi

Whenever passed each other when we were worked together, you'd always wave at me with a big smile and call out, “Musashi-kun!” You've been doing that ever since I debuted …
It's way too soon.

Ayumi Nagao

It's far too soon.
He was an incredibly thoughtful icebreaker who put nervous newcomers at ease.
May he rest in peace.

Tōru Nara

I can't believe it …
I think the first time we met was on Jormungand.
The contrast between your powerful voice and your reserved demeanor left a lasting impression on me.
Please rest in peace.
But still, it's too soon.

Shaun Noguchi (GM of Electronic Arts Japan)

I believe Takahiro Fujiwara's Revenant, which he brought to life, will remain in the memories of many Japanese players.
I offer my heartfelt gratitude and humbly pray for his eternal rest.

Kayoko Saitō (Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening production cooperation)

We worked together on Majestic Prince.
I will never forget his gentle, warm voice.
My deepest condolences.

Kairi Satake

We often worked together on dubbing projects. He had such a lovely smile.
It's so sad and heartbreaking.
May Takahiro Fujiwara-kun rest in peace.

Yoshimitsu Shimoyama

I see …
We met on [The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These], and we worked together at other projects too …
It's too soon …
It's so heartbreaking when someone younger passes away …
My deepest condolences.

Kenji Takahashi

I received the sad news of Takahiro Fujiwara-kun's passing …
Despite his rugged appearance, he was a very kind person when you spoke with him, and it was always a pleasure to be around him.
We were around the same age and this is far too soon … I'm just so sad.

Yōji Ueda

Beneath his imposing appearance, he was a man who went about his work calmly and steadily.
Back when we often worked together, he seemed so health, yet he departed so soon.
May he rest in peace.

Kentaro Utsumi (Ken Production CEO)

Fujiwara-kun,
Your deep, resonant voice and your spirited performances will live on in your work for years to come.
I believe there will always be people who will think of you when they that voice in a fleeting moment.
I will never forget that gentle, slightly shy smile of yours.
May you rest in peace.
Thank you.

Haruo Yamagishi

Hearing about someone so young passing breaks my heart.
Back when we were starting out (over a decade ago now), we used to see each other almost every week at anime recordings.
Those were such fun times.
It brings back so many memories.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that he rests in peace.

Did we miss any eulogies to Takahiro Fujiwara? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

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