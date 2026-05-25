Interest
The Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Takahiro Fujiwara's Passing Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
May 21 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Takahiro Fujiwara's death. His works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes to the late Fujiwara.
Misa Ishii
信じたくない— 石井未紗 (@MISA_ece) May 21, 2026
APEXで一緒に収録したことはなかったけれど
新人時代からいろんな作品でご一緒してました
レヴナント…
もっと絡みたかった。
軽口悪口言い合いたかった。
寂しい https://t.co/WaDNACf38S
I don't want to believe it.
We never recorded together on APEX, but we worked together on all kinds of projects ever since I was a newcomer.
Revenant …
I wanted to interact with you more.
I wanted to banter and tease you.
I'm so sad.
Michiko Kaiden
過酷で緊張する現場も藤原さんがいると安心しました— 鷄冠井美智子＊Kaiden Michiko＊ (@Kaiden0624) May 21, 2026
会えると嬉しくてダル絡みしました
「なんだよぉ〜」って引きながらも
いつも相手してくれる優しい方でした
その優しさがにじんだ、温度のあるお芝居が大好きです
ただただ寂しいです
伝えたいことが言葉になりません
ご冥福をお祈りいたします https://t.co/hhbBA00UMl
I always felt at ease on the most grueling and high-pressure recording studios when Fujiwara-san was there.
I was always so happy to see him that I'd tease him playfully.
Even though he'd roll his eyes and say, “What's with you?,”
he was always kind enough to play along.
I absolutely loved his warm, heartfelt performances, which radiated that kindness.
I'm just so heartbroken.
I can't find the words to express how I feel.
May he rest in peace.
Kiyoshi Katsunuma
えっ、藤原さんが…！？— 勝沼紀義 (@katsuny) May 21, 2026
KOF声優仲間でもあり、アニメで共演した際に話をしてたら住まいがご近所だということが発覚して地元話で盛り上がったのに…。
まだ43歳…若過ぎる。ズシンと重量感のあるあの声はこれから更なる活躍が期待されていただろうに。淋しい限りです。心よりお悔やみを申し上げます。 https://t.co/oAPeTWdK1y
What? Fujiwara-san's …?!
He was a fellow KOF voice actor, and when we were chatting while working together on an anime, we discovered we lived near each other and had a great time talking about our neighborhoods …
He was only 43 … far too young. With that deep, resonant voice of his, he surely had a bright future ahead of him. I'm deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences.
Kenji Kitamura
藤原さん早いですから。勘弁してください…。— 北村 謙次🐰 (@kenji9_3) May 21, 2026
笑いが絶えなかったアニメ・ガーディアンズ・オブ・ギャラクシー、超突貫収録だったサンズ・オブ・アナーキー、楽しかったですね。
ゆっくりお休みください…お疲れ様でした。 https://t.co/CVRFGzuZMP
Fujiwara-san, it's too soon. Don't be like that …
It was so much fun laughing during the animated Guardians of the Galaxy's recordings and rush recording of Sons of Anarchy.
Please get some rest … Thank you for your hard work.
Yukako Kiuchi
「え？！？！？！レヴと一緒にミュージカル歌えるの？！？！」といちApexファンだった私はとてつもなくワクワクしながらコンジットのトレーラー収録に向かったのを今でも覚えています。— 城内 由茄子 (@y__k__zone8) May 21, 2026
ダークなレヴも、時折見せるチャーミングなレヴも大好きでした。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/qnUiGGQ6kL
I still remember excitedly thinking, “What?!?!?! I get to sing in a musical with Rev?!?!?” when I was heading to the recording of the Conduit trailer as an avid Apex fan.
I loved both the dark side of Rev and the charming side he occasionally showed.
May he rest in peace.
Hiroshi Kōsaka
…は？— 高坂宙 HIROSHI KOSAKA (@chu5838) May 21, 2026
…いや
たしかに最近お会いしてなかったですけど、また飲み行こうって…言ってたやないですか…
えいやちょっと待って、理解がおいつかん https://t.co/WYndYnMPHV
… What?
… Wait.
I know we haven't seen each other lately, but didn't you say … we should go out for drinks again …
Seriously, hold on, I can't keep up.
Yuuko Mikutsu
APEXではローバの宿敵レヴナントの吹替を担当されていた藤原さんの訃報が…— 御沓 優子🎙️声優・ナレーター (@miku39yuko) May 21, 2026
まだローバとの決着ついてないですよ藤原さん…寂しいです…
お疲れ様でした、どうか安らかにおやすみください https://t.co/pjJZ0Ebop4
I heard the sad news Fujiwara-san, who voiced Loba's archenemy, Revenant, in APEX, has passed away …
You haven't settled the score with Loba, Fujiwara-san … I'm so sad …
Thank you for everything and please rest in peace.
Takayuki Miyamoto
え、突然過ぎて辛い…— 宮本誉之(ムサシ) (@miyamotomusako) May 21, 2026
ジュニアの頃よく現場ご一緒させてもらって、飲みもねよく行きましたよね
しばらく会ってなかったから、藤原さんお元気してるかな？って思ってたところだったのに
ご冥福をお祈りします https://t.co/fe1KsElqNH
Wait, it's sudden, it hurts …
We used to work together a lot back in our junior days, and we often went out drinking together, didn't we?
I hadn't seen you in a while, and I was just wondering how you were doing, Fujiwara-san.
May you rest in peace.
Yukiko Mizouchi
大きなカラダでいつも笑顔で— 水落幸子(みずおち ゆきこ)⭐️声優🎙️／栄養士／FP／1級ラジオ体操指導士／ジェロントロジスト (@yukimiz) May 21, 2026
本当に早すぎる
またあちらで一緒に芝居しましょうね
ゆっくり休んでくださいね
藤原貴弘くん
御霊の安らかなりますことをお祈りしています https://t.co/jsiXmWDSuC
With your gentle smile and strong presence,
It's truly far too soon.
Let's voice act together again on the other side.
Please rest in peace.
Takahiro Fujiwara-kun,
May your soul rest in peace.
Shinnosuke Musashi
収録がご一緒の時やすれ違うたびに— 武蔵真之介 (@Musashi_1207) May 21, 2026
ニコニコしながら『武蔵くーん』って手を振ってくれてましたよね
僕がデビューして間も無いころからずっと…
早過ぎますって https://t.co/ZaooXfEdxo
Whenever passed each other when we were worked together, you'd always wave at me with a big smile and call out, “Musashi-kun!” You've been doing that ever since I debuted …
It's way too soon.
Ayumi Nagao
本当に早すぎる。— 長尾歩 Ayumi Nagao (@ayumix11) May 21, 2026
ムードメーカーで緊張している新人さんを和ませたり、気遣いが抜群の方でした。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/tAKDdt1k3U
It's far too soon.
He was an incredibly thoughtful icebreaker who put nervous newcomers at ease.
May he rest in peace.
Tōru Nara
ちょっと信じられません…— 奈良徹 (@NaraToru) May 21, 2026
はじめて会ったのはヨルムンガンドだったでしょうか
声の強さと控えめなふるまいのギャップが強烈な印象として残っています
ゆっくり休んでください
でも、やっぱり、早すぎるよ https://t.co/umzrfRW9JC
I can't believe it …
I think the first time we met was on Jormungand.
The contrast between your powerful voice and your reserved demeanor left a lasting impression on me.
Please rest in peace.
But still, it's too soon.
Shaun Noguchi (GM of Electronic Arts Japan)
藤原貴弘さんが命を吹き込んでくださったレヴナントは、多くの日本のプレイヤーの記憶に残り続けると思います。— 野口ショーン (@SeptillionGames) May 21, 2026
心より感謝申し上げます。 謹んでご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/cu2OISzrWX
I believe Takahiro Fujiwara's Revenant, which he brought to life, will remain in the memories of many Japanese players.
I offer my heartfelt gratitude and humbly pray for his eternal rest.
Kayoko Saitō (Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening production cooperation)
銀河機攻隊マジェスティックプリンスでご一緒しました。— 斎藤かよこ (@cocoan_) May 21, 2026
柔らかく温かみのあるお声を忘れません。
お悔やみ申し上げます。 https://t.co/3a7htvQgEh
We worked together on Majestic Prince.
I will never forget his gentle, warm voice.
My deepest condolences.
Kairi Satake
吹替の現場でよくご一緒させて頂いておりました— 佐竹海莉🐉ナレーションワークショップ (@babycat6955) May 21, 2026
笑顔の可愛い人でした
寂しいし、悔しいね
藤原貴弘君の御冥福をお祈り致します https://t.co/0sGNliBfin
We often worked together on dubbing projects. He had such a lovely smile.
It's so sad and heartbreaking.
May Takahiro Fujiwara-kun rest in peace.
Yoshimitsu Shimoyama
そうなんだなぁ…— 下山吉光 2026年！皐月50歳記念朗読会「銀河英雄伝説」公演終了！ (@y_shimoyama) May 21, 2026
ノイエでも会ったし他の現場でもご一緒しましたね…
早いよなぁ
年下の方が亡くなるのは悔しいなぁ…
心からお悔やみ申し上げます https://t.co/Z6VPaebAwJ
I see …
We met on [The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These], and we worked together at other projects too …
It's too soon …
It's so heartbreaking when someone younger passes away …
My deepest condolences.
Kenji Takahashi
弊社、藤原貴弘さんの訃報が……— 高橋研二 (@george0116) May 21, 2026
ワイルドな見た目に反して話すととても優しいお人柄で、ご一緒するのが嬉しい方でした。
年代も近いし早過ぎるよ……只々哀しい https://t.co/x5vCX1T7nY
I received the sad news of Takahiro Fujiwara-kun's passing …
Despite his rugged appearance, he was a very kind person when you spoke with him, and it was always a pleasure to be around him.
We were around the same age and this is far too soon … I'm just so sad.
Yōji Ueda
強面に反して、穏やかに着々と仕事を進める男でした— 上田燿司 (@yo_z_ueda) May 21, 2026
よく一緒に仕事をした頃は丈夫そうだった彼が、こんなに早く去ってしまうとは
今は安らかに https://t.co/f5tQiVIo5D
Beneath his imposing appearance, he was a man who went about his work calmly and steadily.
Back when we often worked together, he seemed so health, yet he departed so soon.
May he rest in peace.
Kentaro Utsumi (Ken Production CEO)
藤原くん— 内海賢太郎 (@kentarock396) May 21, 2026
あなたの太く渋い声も、魂のこもった演技も、作品としてこれから先も残り続けます。
ふとした瞬間にその声を聞いて、あなたを思い出す人が、これからもたくさんいると思います。
あの少しはにかんだ優しい笑顔を、僕は忘れません。
どうか安らかに
ありがとう https://t.co/IBA7MvS1zY
Fujiwara-kun,
Your deep, resonant voice and your spirited performances will live on in your work for years to come.
I believe there will always be people who will think of you when they that voice in a fleeting moment.
I will never forget that gentle, slightly shy smile of yours.
May you rest in peace.
Thank you.
Haruo Yamagishi
若い子の訃報は本当に心が痛みます。— 山岸治雄『🐏ひつじ探偵団🐏』公開中‼️ (@Haruo_Yamagishi) May 21, 2026
新人時代(もう10数年前)はもう毎週のようにアニメの現場で会いましたね。
本当に楽しかったですね。
懐かしいです。
心よりご冥福をお祈り致します。 https://t.co/o1MnKAaosJ
Hearing about someone so young passing breaks my heart.
Back when we were starting out (over a decade ago now), we used to see each other almost every week at anime recordings.
Those were such fun times.
It brings back so many memories.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that he rests in peace.
Did we miss any eulogies to Takahiro Fujiwara? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.