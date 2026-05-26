Celebrate 45th Birthday of Macross With Biggest Transforming SDF-1 Macross Toy

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Japanese high-end toy manufacturer Bandai Spirits confirmed on Monday that it is releasing a new DX Chogokin toy for the SDF-1 Macross space fortress to mark 45th anniversary of the Macross science-fiction romance franchise . A nearly two-minute-long video showcases the fully transformable toy in both fortress and "storm attacker" modes. The English-subtitled video also highlights several features including its internal color-changing city lights, transformation, and recreation of the in-story Daedalus Attack. The video ends with a short interview with Kazutaka Miyatake , the anime's mechanical designer who conceived the original designs for the SDF-1 Macross .

Bandai Spirits first previewed the DX Chogokin SDF-1 Macross toy at the Tamashii Nations 2022 event in Akihabara, Tokyo. The prototype back then was at least 1/2,000-scale at over 60 centimeters (24 inches) long. The finalized toy is slated to be 650 millimeters (about 26 inches) long in its fortress moder and stand over 700 millimeters (about 28 inches) tall in its "storm attacker" mode, including its stand.

The defunct Takatoku Toys released a transforming, 1/3,000-scale SDF-1 Macross toy in the 1980s. Since Bandai Spirits ' new toy is 1.5 times longer, 1.5 times wider, and 1.5 times taller than Takatoku's offering, it will take up over three times as much cubic space than its predecessor four decades ago.

The new toy is set to hit shelves in November 2026 for 99,000 yen (about US$620), with pre-orders starting on June 1.