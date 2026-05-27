Live-Action Junji Ito Omnibus Series Announces Cast

TV Tokyo announced on Thursday the cast for Strange -Itō Junji no Yoru mo Nemurenu Kimyō na Hanashi- (Strange - Junji Ito 's Strange Stories for Sleepless Nights), the live-action omnibus series based on 13 manga stories by Junji Ito .

Image via TV Tokyo © 「ストレンジ -伊藤潤二の夜も眠れぬ奇妙な話-」製作委員会

The cast includes (top row, left to right):

Episode 1 "The Mansion of Phantom Pain" - Nijirō Murakami as Koseki

as Koseki Episode 2, 8, 10 "Lovesickness" (three parts) - Kanata Hosoda as Ryusuke Fukuda

as Ryusuke Fukuda Episode 3 "The Bully" - Yōko Maki as Kuriko

as Kuriko Episode 4 "Earthbound" - Wan Marui as Yui Asano as Yui Asano

Episode 5 "A Father's Love" - Manato Sakamoto as Tsukasa Orihara

(second row, left to right):

Yoshizumi Ishihara as Endō Episode 5 "A Father's Love" -as Endō

Episode 6 "Tomio: Red Turtleneck" - Rairu Sugita as Tomio

Memory " - Riho Nakamura as Rie Episode 6 "" -as Rie

Hina Higuchi as Nakayama Episode 7 "In Old Records" -as Nakayama

Episode 7 "Face Thief" - Nanami Yamazaki as Yumi Machida

(third row, left to right):

Nagisa Saitō as Yuri Episode 9 "The Rib Woman" -as Yuri

Jun Saitō as Tōru Oshikiri Episode 11 "Further Tales of Oshikiri" (also based on "Penpal") -as Tōru Oshikiri

Yuri Tsunematsu as Akiko Episode 12 "Lingering Farewell" -as Akiko

Image via TV Tokyo ©ジェイアイ／朝日新聞出

The series will premiere in the TV Tokyo channel's "Drama 24" programming block on July 3 at 24:12 (effectively, July 4 at 12:12 a.m.), and on BS TV Tokyo on July 12.

The series' title is an apparent reference to the original name of Asahi Shimbun 's Nemuki+ magazine ( Nemurenu Yoru no Kimyō Na Hanashi ), where many of Ito's works appeared.

The adapted stories include "Lovesickness," "The Mansion of Phantom Pain," "The Rib Woman," "The Bully," "Face Thief," "A Father's Love," "Memory," "In Old Records," "Penpal," "Further Tales of Oshikiri," "Earthbound," and "Tomio: Red Turtleneck." All of these stories have been translated into English in various releases except for "In Old Records," which is featured in the Junji Ito "Collection" anime.

Atsuhiro Yamada , Yūta Shimotsu , and Ryōta Kondō are directing the series, with scripts overseen by Daisuke Hosaka ( Sadako 3D 2 , BELA: Humanoid Monster ). Tatsurō Inamoto ( Trigun Stampede , Pluto, Supernatural: The Anime Series ) is also a scriptwriter on the project.

South Korean group IVE is performing the series' opening theme song "Jigsaw."

Pan-Asian film and entertainment studio Through the Lens Entertainment and horror brand Fangoria Studios are collaborating to produce films based on Ito's "The Mystery of the Haunted House" Parts 1 and 2, and "Bloodsucking Darkness."

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre , a new anime based on 20 different Ito stories, debuted worldwide on Netflix in January 2024. Ito's Uzumaki manga also inspired a four-episode anime mini-series that premiered on Toonami in September 2024.

Junji Ito "Collection" , a previous television anime of manga by Ito, also adapted stories from the Itō Junji Kessaku-shū collection, as well as the Fragments of Horror book. The anime premiered in January 2018 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime included an adaptation of Ito's Tomie story on its second and third DVD sets.

Sources: Strange's official website, Comic Natalie