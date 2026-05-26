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Happy Kiss Day From Around the Anime World

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Naruto, Final Fantasy, Like a Dragon, Rooster Fighter, Red River, Warner Bros. Japan, & more

May 23 marks an interesting unofficial holiday in Japan, Kiss Day. Dating back to May 23, 1946, Kiss Day marks the first time a Japanese film, Hatachi no Seishun (Twenty-Year-Old Youth), featured a kiss between two characters. While not as popular as other unofficial holidays such as February 22's Cat Day, Kiss Day still has its supporters. And the anime and manga worlds share their kisses:

Iro Aida (After-School Hanako-kun)

Final Fantasy

Sakura Fujimoto (Exquisite Blood)

A Cat, Onmyōji, and Kiss Day
Comic: Panel 1: Good morning Jinmao. Sorry to keep you keep you wai…
Panel 2: …ting
Panel 3: Ji…Jinmao?! What are…
Greeting.
How indecent
Cats greet with a nose kiss.

Hell's Paradise

Today is Kiss Day😘

Kanan (Galaxy Angel)

Today was Kiss Day.

Kurotsuki no Yaergnacht

Yaergnacht
Kiss Day

Like a Dragon

Today is Kiss Day
The annual “Machine Gun Kiss”
This year it's…Him‼️

Naruto

The Naruto X (formerly Twitter) account posted images from chapter 171 of the manga series.

Entrusted Hopes

Rascal

Maple‼️ I love you meow(´ε'◆)ﾁｭ♪

Red River

⠀　⊱∘─ 　　　 ─∘⊰
　Today is Kiss Day
⠀　⊱∘─ 　　　 ─∘⊰
I did it with Himuro…
I kissed Himuro…?!

Rooster Fighter

Kiss Day

Square Enix

【5/23 is Kiss Day】
Kisses with the power to inflict or cure status ailments😘
I wonder what they taste like?

The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen

The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen X/Twitter account posted an image from chapter 51 of the manga series.

Kiss Day

Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen

Today is Kiss Day💕

Warner Bros. Japan Anime

Did we miss any Kiss Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

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