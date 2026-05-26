Happy Kiss Day From Around the Anime World

Creamy Mami: Forever Once More gives you enough to understand the new material and is a successful coda.

― If you want to watch Studio Pierrot's original magical girl TV series, you are, as of this writing, largely out of luck. While the series received a crowdfunded DVD release back in the days of Anime Sols and was later streamed on RetroCrush, the DVDs are out of print, and RetroCrush no longer st...