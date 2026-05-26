Interest
Happy Kiss Day From Around the Anime World
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
May 23 marks an interesting unofficial holiday in Japan, Kiss Day. Dating back to May 23, 1946, Kiss Day marks the first time a Japanese film, Hatachi no Seishun (Twenty-Year-Old Youth), featured a kiss between two characters. While not as popular as other unofficial holidays such as February 22's Cat Day, Kiss Day still has its supporters. And the anime and manga worlds share their kisses:
Iro Aida (After-School Hanako-kun)
#キスの日 pic.twitter.com/rue9AMW2XH— あいだいろ@25巻発売中！ (@aidairo2009) May 23, 2026
Final Fantasy
#キスの日#FF10 pic.twitter.com/SsS3w8Dofa— FF公式／FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasyJP) May 22, 2026
Sakura Fujimoto (Exquisite Blood)
猫と陰陽師とキスの日 pic.twitter.com/1AVKpZHkAL— 藤本桜☯️単行本８巻3/26発売💌コラボカフェ開催中（大阪）6/14まで🌙雅血の陰陽師☯️ (@fujimoto_sakura) May 23, 2026
A Cat, Onmyōji, and Kiss Day
Comic: Panel 1: Good morning Jinmao. Sorry to keep you keep you wai…
Panel 2: …ting
Panel 3: Ji…Jinmao?! What are…
Greeting.
How indecent
Cats greet with a nose kiss.
Hell's Paradise
今日は #キスの日 😘#地獄楽 #HellsParadise pic.twitter.com/RwkNp9jrAf— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) May 22, 2026
Today is Kiss Day😘
Kanan (Galaxy Angel)
今日はキスの日でした pic.twitter.com/pBHLHpFb3P— 大月悠祐子 (@inunohana11) May 23, 2026
Today was Kiss Day.
Kurotsuki no Yaergnacht
イェルクナハト#キスの日 pic.twitter.com/92wEXIKdMq— 『黒月のイェルクナハト』公式【第４巻発売中！】 (@kousuzumoto1100) May 23, 2026
Yaergnacht
Kiss Day
Like a Dragon
本日は #キスの日— RGGスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) May 23, 2026
毎年恒例の「MachineGun Kiss」
今年は……この人‼#龍が如く pic.twitter.com/C28mGJW0As
Today is Kiss Day
The annual “Machine Gun Kiss”
This year it's…Him‼️
NarutoThe Naruto X (formerly Twitter) account posted images from chapter 171 of the manga series.
託す想い#NARUTO #キスの日 pic.twitter.com/BOZBPMlesW— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) May 23, 2026
Entrusted Hopes
Rascal
メイプル～‼️ だいスキミャ～(´ε'◆)ﾁｭ♪#キスの日 #ラスカル pic.twitter.com/ogz9xooF3p— ラスカル（公式）🌽 (@Rascal_tweet) May 23, 2026
Maple‼️ I love you meow(´ε'◆)ﾁｭ♪
Red River
⠀ ⊱∘─ ─∘⊰— 『天は赤い河のほとり』TVアニメ公式 (@tenkawa_anime) May 23, 2026
今日は #キスの日
⠀ ⊱∘─ ─∘⊰
「しちゃった、氷室と…
氷室とキス、しちゃった…！？」#アニメ天河 7月7日から日本テレビ
7月8日からＢＳ日テレにて放送開始🗡️#天は赤い河のほとり pic.twitter.com/RzgQW30D36
⠀ ⊱∘─ ─∘⊰
Today is Kiss Day
⠀ ⊱∘─ ─∘⊰
I did it with Himuro…
I kissed Himuro…?!
Rooster Fighter
#キスの日#ニワトリファイター pic.twitter.com/Brgsf6fKXu— ニワトリ・ファイター【公式】4/5(日)TVアニメ放送開始！ (@niwatorifighte1) May 23, 2026
Kiss Day
Square Enix
【5/23は #キスの日】— スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) May 22, 2026
状態異常になったり、治したりできる威力を持つキス😘
いったい、どんな味なんでしょうね？ pic.twitter.com/hBuRpR8TJK
【5/23 is Kiss Day】
Kisses with the power to inflict or cure status ailments😘
I wonder what they taste like?
The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen
The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen X/Twitter account posted an image from chapter 51 of the manga series.
#キスの日 pic.twitter.com/k03PKlSxdV— 『となりの席のヤツがそういう目で見てくる』公式 (@mmk_sunday) May 23, 2026
Kiss Day
Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen
今日はキスの日💕#キスの日 #うち弟 pic.twitter.com/sZAlvOERTa— うちの弟どもがすみません【公式】 (@uchioto_comic) May 23, 2026
Today is Kiss Day💕
Warner Bros. Japan Anime
今日は #キスの日 💋— Warner Bros. Japan Anime (@wb_anime) May 23, 2026
ということで、白雪とゼンの名シーンを集めました。
……尊いです。
Kiss Day in Japan! 💋
The best moments of Shirayuki and Zen.
📺 #赤髪の白雪姫 @akagami_anime pic.twitter.com/NwUnJ3vw9b
Did we miss any Kiss Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!