Tank Chair TV Anime Unveils Main Cast Members in Character Promo Video

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Wednesday in a character promotional video the main cast members for the television anime adaptation of Manabu Yashiro 's Tank Chair manga.

The anime will star:

Kōki Uchiyama as Nagi Taira, the strongest assassin who protected his sister from a bullet and was left in a deep state of comatose

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©やしろ学・講談社／TANK CHAIR製作委員会

Minori Fujidera as Shizuka Taira, Nagi's younger sister and the " Tank Chair " assassin's partner

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©やしろ学・講談社／TANK CHAIR製作委員会

Gakuto Kajiwara as Naozumi Kurosaka, Nagi's former classmate who harbors a strong sense of rivalry towards him

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©やしろ学・講談社／TANK CHAIR製作委員会

Saori Hayami as Touko Kurosaka, Naozumi's younger sister and partner

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©やしろ学・講談社／TANK CHAIR製作委員会

Bandai Namco Filmworks also revealed a visual of Tank Chair Mark-1, the basic form of the combat wheelchair that Nagi rides:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©やしろ学・講談社／TANK CHAIR製作委員会

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © やしろ学・講談社／TANK CHAIR製作委員会

The anime will debut this fall.

Tadahiro Yoshihira ( Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars ) and Hiroaki Ando ( Kaina of the Great Snow Sea , Ajin ) are directing the anime and writing the script at Polygon Pictures . Yūki Moriyama ( Blame! ) is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Mashle: Magic and Muscles , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music. Kazuma Teshigahara ( Kaina of the Great Snow Sea ) is credited for production design.

Kodansha USA Publishing has licensed the series, and it describes the story:

Shizuka takes on the most dangerous of assassin jobs, but she's not the one doing the killing. Rather, it's her brother, Nagi, a strong assassin who took a bullet to protect his sister, leaving him in a comatose state and having to use a wheelchair. However, Shizuka has figured out the key to waking her brother up: he must be faced with killing intent! Thus begins a violent journey of recovery, battling the most dangerous foes!

Kodansha 's K MANGA service is also publishing the series.

Yashiro debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket service in November 2022. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in November 2024. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 26.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.