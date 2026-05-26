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Anime Expo 2026 Hosts U.S Premiere of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Anime, Junya Enoki, Hana Hishikawa, Makoto Furukawa, More Guests

posted on by Adriana Hazra & Alex Mateo
Naoko Yamada, Abel Góngora, Takushi Koide, Kai Ikarashi, Fuyuki Hayashi, Kim YongHa more attend July 2-5 event

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Anime Expo
Image via Anime Expo's X/Twitter account
© トマトスープ（秋田書店）／天幕のジャードゥーガル製作委員会
The staff of this year's Anime Expo event announced on Monday that it will screen the U.S. premiere for Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, the television anime of Tomato Soup's A Witch's Life in Mongol (Tenmaku no Jādūgar) manga on July 3 at 2:45 p.m. PDT in the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom. The anime's chief director Naoko Yamada (The Heike Story, A Silent Voice, The Colors Within) and director Abel Góngora (DAN DA DAN season 2, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Star Wars: Visions' "TO-B1") will be in attendance at the screening.

The convention will also host a screening of the Goodbye, Lara (Sayonara Lara) original anime with director Takushi Koide in attendance on July 2 at 12:30 p.m PDT in room 403AB. There will also be a panel for the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 anime on July 3 at 7:30 p.m. PDT at the Crypto.com arena with director Kai Ikarashi, showrunner Bartosz Sztybor, and executive producer Saya Elder.

The convention also announced the following Japanese guests for its 2026 event over the past week:

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Source: Anime Expo's X/Twitter account

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