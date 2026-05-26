Anime Expo 2026 Hosts U.S Premiere of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Anime, Junya Enoki, Hana Hishikawa, Makoto Furukawa, More Guests

Tenmaku no Jādūgar

The staff of this year'sevent announced on Monday that it will screen the U.S. premiere for, the television anime of's) manga on July 3 at 2:45 p.m. PDT in the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom. The anime's chief director) and directorseason 2,' "TO-B1") will be in attendance at the screening.

The convention will also host a screening of the Goodbye, Lara ( Sayonara Lara ) original anime with director Takushi Koide in attendance on July 2 at 12:30 p.m PDT in room 403AB. There will also be a panel for the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 anime on July 3 at 7:30 p.m. PDT at the Crypto.com arena with director Kai Ikarashi , showrunner Bartosz Sztybor , and executive producer Saya Elder .

The convention also announced the following Japanese guests for its 2026 event over the past week:

Anime Expo

2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.