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Anime Expo 2026 Hosts U.S Premiere of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Anime, Junya Enoki, Hana Hishikawa, Makoto Furukawa, More Guests
posted on by Adriana Hazra & Alex Mateo
Naoko Yamada, Abel Góngora, Takushi Koide, Kai Ikarashi, Fuyuki Hayashi, Kim YongHa more attend July 2-5 event
The staff of this year's Anime Expo event announced on Monday that it will screen the U.S. premiere for Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, the television anime of Tomato Soup's A Witch's Life in Mongol (Tenmaku no Jādūgar) manga on July 3 at 2:45 p.m. PDT in the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom. The anime's chief director Naoko Yamada (The Heike Story, A Silent Voice, The Colors Within) and director Abel Góngora (DAN DA DAN season 2, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Star Wars: Visions' "TO-B1") will be in attendance at the screening.
The convention will also host a screening of the Goodbye, Lara (Sayonara Lara) original anime with director Takushi Koide in attendance on July 2 at 12:30 p.m PDT in room 403AB. There will also be a panel for the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 anime on July 3 at 7:30 p.m. PDT at the Crypto.com arena with director Kai Ikarashi, showrunner Bartosz Sztybor, and executive producer Saya Elder.
The convention also announced the following Japanese guests for its 2026 event over the past week:
- Game director Fuyuki Hayashi will be part of "Special Creator Session: Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis & Drunken Goddess Reflux" at 10:00 a.m. PDT on July 2.
- Kim YongHa, Executive Project Director of "Blue Archive" and Head of NEXON Games' IO Division, as well as other staff member from the game will participate in the "Blue Archive & Beyond: A Special Panel by IO Division" panel at 6:00 p.m. PDT on July 3.
- Voice actor Hana Hishikawa and voice actor Makoto Furukawa will attend the United States premiere of the television anime adaptation of Satsuki Nakamura's Though I Am an Inept Villainess (Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den) light novel series at 10:00 a.m. PDT on July 4.
- Voice actor Junya Enoki will be part of the "JUJUTSU KAISEN: Celebrating 5 Years of Curses with Cast Hosted by TOHO animation" panel at 10:00 a.m. PDT on July 5.
Source: Anime Expo's X/Twitter account