I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand Anime Unveils More Cast, July 6 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Ezogingitune and illustrator DeeCHA 's I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand ( Koko wa Ore ni Makasete Saki ni Ike to Ittekara 10-nen ga Tattara Densetsu ni Natteita. ) light novel series unveiled on Tuesday the anime's key visual, five more cast members, and July 6 premiere.

Image courtesy of Gree ©えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Gree ©えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

The following cast members are voicing the vampires, who hold the key to the story (image above from top left to bottom right):

Image courtesy of Gree © えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

Square Enix and Comikey are releasing the novel series' manga adaptation in English, and they describe the story:

With no other options, Luck makes the choice to hold the line against the unending demonic hordes alone, to make sure his comrades can escape with their lives. However, through a combination of fortune, skill, and ingenuity, he holds that line for ten straight years, eventually coming out on top single handedly. Now he has to tackle the dilemma of how to occupy himself in a world where he holds a myriad of roles: that of a legend, that of a veteran, and that of a brand new face.

The anime stars:

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Viper's Creed ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series scripts. Majiro ( Macross Delta ) is designing the characters. Rock-idol girl group MEISHOHIKOKAI will perform the ending theme song "Ari Kitari na Nichijō to Kōun na Hibi e" (Onwards to Ordinary and Fortunate Days).

Additional staff members include:

The anime's premiere was delayed to July "to present an even more enjoyable work for everyone." The anime was initially announced to premiere in April.

The web novel began in June 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. The light novel series' first volume debuted in February 2019, and the eighth volume will ship on July 15. Chaco Abeno launched a manga adaptation with composition by Kitsune Tennōji on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on April 7. The novel and manga series combined has over 4.45 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release